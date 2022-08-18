‘The Wild Girl’, ‘Blonde’, and other literary adaptations in 2022

For moviegoers who love literary adaptations, 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year. It is something inexplicably special to see the story and characters that we have long imagined and read about, be physically embodied on the big screen. And despite the fact that we have had good adaptations of books in the television sector, with gems like Bridgerton, Heartstopper, Sandman and Anatomy of a Scandal, the year will continue to surprise readers and moviegoers with highly anticipated titles in film and television.

Despite the delays in recording due to the pandemic, new projects have emerged, being titles such as The House of the Dragon (HBO Max), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime), and The Wild Girl (Netflix/ Cinemas), some of the most anticipated on the various platforms. Nothing compares to the level of detail in the readers’ reviews when watching an adaptation of our favorite book, so there will be something for everyone in the different theaters and we will be able to see if, in fact, the industry is improving –or declining– in the use of artistic licenses with respect to sources.

‘House of the Dragon’, George RR Martin (HBO)

Since that end of the eighth season of the Game of Thrones series in 2019, the absence of Martin’s medieval fantasy world continues to be felt, which is why fans have waited until now for this new take on the history of the Targaryen house that premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2022. Inspired by the Fire and Blood book of the Game of Thrones saga, which has two installments: the first published in 2018 and the second is still expected in bookstores without an established publication date .

This prequel takes place 300 years before the events of the television series -which does not hold a canonical ending with the events that continue in the books, which have not received a final installment yet-, so fans will be able to see the Viserys’ rise to the Targaryen throne, a complex challenge as he was chosen by the lords of Westeros to take the place of his grandfather, Jaehaerys Targaryen. But Viserys is a kind and decent man, which will test his stay on the throne and his ability to rule his people.

In this new installment of the world of Westeros, the starting point will be different from what is known in Game of Thrones since Fire and Blood is mostly told by a not very reliable narrator and sources that vary, so the producers and showrunners of the series, Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, will have the responsibility of choosing the points of interest that they want to focus on and embellish, and those that they can ignore completely. The other side of the series’ double-edged sword is that spoilers abound in its narrative, so those new to Game of Thrones history are advised to Google with caution.

It will be Paddy Considine’s job to play King Viserys as he progresses through his time on the throne and faces the same problem as his predecessor: succession. Who will sit on the iron throne when he is gone? Being the central conflict of this period of Targaryen history, he simmers with family infighting before boiling over with fury in the event known as the Dance with Dragons. The cast that will accompany Considine will be Viserys’s brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), a warmongering warrior with a chip on his shoulder; Viserys’s beloved daughter, Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock in her early years before the role passes to Emma D’Arcy as the adult version of the character, a young princess many believe should be the next ruler of Westeros; and Rhaenyra’s dear friend, Alicent Hightower, also played by two artists, Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke, at different times.

‘Wild Girl’, Delia Owens (Netflix/Cinemas)

In the thriller and crime genre, the author Delia Owens delights us with her book Where the Crawdads Sing, adapted to the big screen as The Wild Girl (to be released on September 1 in Panama), a story of loss, rediscovery, mistrust and disappearances, with a hint of gratuitous panic attacks. In her synopsis, she tells of the growing rumors about the “swamp girl” that have settled in Barkley Cove, a sleepy town on the North Carolina coast. Thus, in late 1969, when young Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), the so-called Swamp Girl.

But Kya is not what they think. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the swamp she calls home, finding friends in the seagulls and lessons in the sand. Then comes the time when she longs to be touched and loved. When two young men from the city are intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life, until the unthinkable happens.

The film debuts Owens on the big screen, after years working as a biologist and wildlife specialist, at the hands of Edgar-Jones.

Through the lens of director Olivia Newman (First Match) we will be able to see a unique approach to the story created by Owens, since from the trailers we notice the suspenseful narrative and a feeling that something is not right… all the time. . In its cast are: Garret Dillahunt (Pa), David Strathairn (Tom Milton), Eric Ladin (Eric Chastain), Taylor John Smith (Tate Walker), Michael Hyatt (Mabel Madison), Ahna O’Reilly, Luke David Blumm, Sterling Macer Jr., Blue Clarke, Jojo Regina, Jayson Warner Smith, Bill Kelly, Calvin Williams, Suzette Lange, Wyatt Parker, Charlie Talbert, Billy Slaughter, and Logan Macrae.

‘Blonde’, Joyce Carol Oates (Netflix)

The figure of Marilyn Monroe continues to give something to talk about even after 60 years of her death, being an icon of mystery, beauty, glamor and sexuality in the United States. The New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Dominik takes us into a different interpretation and far from the traditional biographical film that floods the catalogs about the actress with her own creation: Blonde, to be released on September 28 on Netflix.

Dominik’s audacity has led to Rubia being classified as NC-17, that is, “not suitable for children under 17”, being the first film produced by Netflix to receive this rating. The film is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates published in 2000, which sees Monroe from a fictional and detective approach, beginning on August 3, 1962, the day before her death. The use of death as a latent character is a fresh take by Oates on the actress, who at a time in Hollywood when the destiny of a female star in the world of mirrors, smog and shadows was turned upside down in a world where women’s bodies are commodities traded for excitement and profit.

In a review for The New Yorker magazine, writer Elaine Showalter noted that Oates “uncannily channels” Monroe’s inner voice and demands that the star receive “recognition, compassion and respect.” Likewise, another reviewer noted: “Blonde is a true mythical explosion, in which Marilyn is everything and nothing: a great white whale of importance, representing not the blind power of nature, but the blind power of artifice.”

The Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas is in charge of bringing Monroe to life in front of the camera, with an undoubted physical resemblance and carrying out the studied and calculated movements, gestures and voices of Monroe. In the trailers we can see that although Monroe revels in the fame, adoration and cult of his fans, there are also the slightest hints of unhappiness. In contrast to the clips of his joy in the spotlight, there are others of his discomfort, frustration, fear, and depression. In the trailer, she admits, “Marilyn doesn’t exist.”

new arrivals

Although there are a few weeks left to enjoy the closest adaptations, the platforms are already presenting adaptations such as The Summer I Fell In Love With (Amazon Prime) based on the homonymous book by Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), as a romantic and comic addition for the middle of the year; The Shining Girls (AppleTV+) from the book of the same name by Lauren Beukes, a suspenseful story where Kirby is the last girl gifted with a gift that Harper, a hunter between the ages, must find to annihilate, but not before Kirby finds a way to face his destiny with Harper.

Conversations with Friends (Hulu) based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name is also available, providing a story of growth and disappointments, where what starts as a casual night out between friends Bobbi and Frances could end years of friendship upon entering in life a third party and fracture among themselves. Likewise, the new film Persuasion (Netflix), based on the novel by Jane Austen, came with Dakota Johnson in the lead, as Anne Elliott, the protagonist of a revisit to 19th century England where love, social politics and the place of women are touched by a cunning Austen between the balance of good sense and mischief of her characters.