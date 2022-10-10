The Wild Girl | Critique Echoes of the marshes

File * ‘The Wild Girl’. Drama, USA, 2022, 125 min. Address: Olivia Newman. Script: Lucy Alibar. Photography: Polly Morgan. Music: Michael Danna. interpreters: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Garrett Dillahunt, David Strathairn, Harris Dickinson, Eric Ladin, Taylor John Smith, Michael Hyatt, Ahna O’Reilly.

Adaptation of the novel best seller of Delia Owens, the wild girl travels to the marshes and swamplands of North Carolina to remind us of the patriarchal and classist environment and male toxicity in the Deep 50’s and 60’s North Americaabout the story of a young woman from a broken family and a violent father raised in loneliness and isolation accused of murdering a young man with whom she had a relationship.

One expected a little southern gothic sticky or, failing that, of judicial drama throughout Kill a Mockingbirdbut what the film offers Olivia Newmanthe greater the brilliance of Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal people), a new Anne Hathaway, is nothing but a routine and tidy trip back and forth to the past due to the painful circumstances that made this girl destined to be cannon fodder a sensitive, creative and free soul capable of finding her own way. way out of his quagmire.









Things progress like this between stereotypes and Manichaean tensions with the air of a tabletop telefilm in format scope (for landscape) emphasizing the male wickedness and cowardicethe goodness of the good or the stoic delicacy of our girl wild in a hostile environment. With the pending issues closed, the film reserves for its end an unnecessary jump to the present to perhaps remind us of the moral validity of its legacy empowered.