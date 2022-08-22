The wild life of Melanie Griffith before Antonio Banderas: lions, coffins and excesses

Melanie Griffith, American film actress, winner of the Golden Globe, had a crazy love life before meeting Antonio Banderas. The artist is the daughter of actress and model Tippi Hedren and publicist Peter Griffith; besides being the mother of the actress dakota johnson. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, she has worked with several of Hollywood’s biggest actors, scoring his first hit in “Body Double.”

Griffith She was always a somewhat uncontrolled young woman, leading her own mother to affirm that it was easier to handle lions than to raise her. However, many of her decisions were affected by her strange childhood, since her career began at a very early age at the hands of Alfred Hitchcock. The famous director had taken as his muse the mother of melanie, Tippi Hedren, Hitchcock has been recognized for his abusive character and taking his actresses to the extreme; the director of “Psycho” gave a boost to Melanie Griffith’s career when she was a child by being the daughter of Hedren with whom Hitchcock had a kind of obsession. As with his mother, the master of suspense was “Insane, cruel and vindictive” with the little 6-year-old actress; he came to give her a small coffin that inside contained a doll characterized and dressed as her mother, thus causing terror in whom she would later become the wife of Antonio Banderas.

Melanie Griffith she was 14 when she met don Johnson 22 years old on the set of “The Harrad Experiment” where Johnson He was totally nude. There the young actress saw him and thought that she “was the most beautiful person she had ever seen.” Don Johnson, who had also gone through a tough childhood so he left home at 16 leading him to create a tough character. For whom he would later become the great love of Antonio Banderas that character was the closest thing to being at home since he had gotten used to sleeping with lions in his room, since his mother and stepfather adopted them as pets. It is so with 15 years, melanie moved in with Don Johnson whom he married and divorced just six months later.

Melanie Griffith began a relationship with actor Ryan O’Neal, later his daughter, Tatum O’Neal, would assure in her biographical book that the actress induced her to participate in an orgy and the consumption of opium when she was only twelve years old. Then in 1981 she met Steven Bauer, whom she married and had her son Alexander. While filming in “Working Girl”, the actress arrived on set drugged and received the dealers in her motorhome. The addictions led to the future wife of Antonio Banderas get drunk in the middle of a scene; this angered director Mike Nichols, who made her pay $80,000 for the missed recording day.

By his side Don Johnson, had remarried and even had a son, Jesse; when one night in the midst of despair melanie Griffith received a call from her asking for help to get away from addictions. In this way the love between the two was reborn and together they had their daughter, dakota johnson. Sadly, after the lapidary criticism they received when they acted together in the 1992 remake of “Born Yesterday”, drugs appeared again and the couple separated for the last time in May 1995 and divorced the following year. Despite the pain of separation, this was good news for the life of Griffith who in 1996 would meet the love of his life, Antonio Banderas.

Source: Pinterest

melanie met Antonio Banderas on the set of “Too much” and the attraction was immediate and they married in May 1996 when the actress was already pregnant with Flags. During the filming of “Evita”, Griffith she was kicked off the set she was recording on Anthony by Madonna who was interested in the actor. Love survived the stalking of the queen of pop and the continuous relapses of melanie for almost two decades. The actress managed to give up cocaine although a knee injury left her with a new addiction to painkillers. Finally Melanie Griffith got divorced from Flags in 2014 and returned to the cinema in films such as “The disaster artist” in 2017 and special roles in series.