The wild parody of the ‘Imagine’ video that they did not dare to ask Gal Gadot

[Este artículo contiene SPOILERS de ‘THE BOYS’ T3E6]

Maybe herogasm, the sixth episode of the third season of TheBoys, has been the most eagerly awaited since the series of Eric Kripke which adapts the comic Gareth Ennis will get to Amazon Prime Video to become one of its flagships. The promise that they were going to tackle one of the most brutal and sexually explicit numbers of the vignettes was settled more than satisfactorily this week with considerable samples of meat, fluids and superheroic sex.

However, it says a lot about the wealth of ideas that each episode of TheBoys than in one dedicated to a superhero orgy and the first fist-to-fist confrontation between Patriot (Antony Starr) Y Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) also be a small video of the prologue one of the most remembered moments. It is a collaboration promoted by Deep (Chace Crawford) with other superheroes and famous stars that have surely reminded you of something.

In response to the events of the previous episode, in which Soldier Boy began to hunt down superheroes with a clean bang, leaving a trail of collateral victims, Profundo decides to go to the rescue of his compatriots in the most useful way he can think of: promoting a collective video with him and other famous faces singing a cappella imagine, of John Lennon.

Aside from the hilariousness of the matter, which includes a fantastic collection of guest stars –Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler Y rose byrne until a tremendous finale with Black Noir-, It is even more bloody because it is a parody of the video exactly the same as we had to endure in the hardest moments of the pandemic.

Gal Gadot video

It was March 2020 and Gal Gadot – whose words Profundo quotes verbatim – decided to ask a handful of famous actors and actresses to record themselves with their mobile phones singing the verses of imagine to bring them together in a collective montage that, although it did not take long to go viral, obtained fewer adherents than criticism and ridicule for its poor sense of timing.

Since decide asked Eric Kripke, showrunner of TheBoys, if they had contemplated asking Gal Gadot herself, an interpreter of wonder-woman in the DC Universe participate in the video parody; It would not have been the first cameo of the series in that sense, since they had Charlize Theron as a nod to her recent Marvel intervention. However, Kripke assures that they did not consider it.

“No, no. It would have been cruel,” he replies. “It was more about portraying a superhero who had created a really awkward public celebrity moment. We contacted our friends to see who was willing to film and ended up with a really fun lineup of people.”

This is just the umpteenth time TheBoys it destroys some of the more laughable aspects of celebrity culture and the indifference of the privileged to the problems of the real world. In addition to having Deep trapped in the Scientology version of the show’s universe, earlier in the season they did with A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) a parody of the controversial advertisement of Pepsi made by Kendall Jenner where the confrontation of a protest demonstration against the police was recreated.

