The Will Smith movie that breaks it on Netflix and lasts less than 2 hours

Will Smith he is usually a pretty reliable star, helping movies to be a hit on all platforms, even at the box office. And that is exactly what happened with his 2019 film Gemini Man (Gemini Project), which is a real boom on Netflix. Only in the United States is it among the seven most viewed films of the last month.

The movie of Will Smith managed to recover its budget and a little more. It earned around $173 million worldwide on a budget of $138 million. It currently has an abysmal 26% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, an American review and review website for film and television. That is to say, it was not at all well received by critics when it barely arrived in theaters.

The boost it’s getting on Netflix right now isn’t too surprising though, as the viewership score is much, much higher at 83%. It seems that the public is quite enjoying the plot where you can literally see two Will Smiths.

“Gemini Project” casts him as a hitman at an advanced age fighting a younger version of himself. The de-aging and CGI effects in the film are particularly impressive, which explains why the budget was so high. The film also has good performances from the main actors.

Without a doubt, it is a film worth watching as it features high-octane action, impressive visual effects, and solid acting from Will Smith. Other actors who are part of the piece are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Douglas Hodge and more. The film is directed by Ang Lee and written by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke.