The Will Smith movie that is trending on Netflix after the Oscars scandal

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 51 Views

A action movie starring Will Smith has become a trend in Netflix after the scandal that the actor starred in at the Oscars, in which he slapped Chris Rock for disrespecting his wife.

Is about ‘Gemini Project‘, a 2019 action movie that arrived on Netflix a few days ago and has quickly become a trend on the streaming platform.

