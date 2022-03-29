The Will Smith movie that is trending on Netflix after the Oscars scandal

A action movie starring Will Smith has become a trend in Netflix after the scandal that the actor starred in at the Oscars, in which he slapped Chris Rock for disrespecting his wife.

Is about ‘Gemini Project‘, a 2019 action movie that arrived on Netflix a few days ago and has quickly become a trend on the streaming platform.

“A recently retired sniper faces a clone version of himself, younger and stronger, that a secret government agency has created to kill him,” says the synopsis of the film.

The film tells the story of Henry Brogan (Will Smith), a hit man faces a clone who is a younger version of himself and who will go to any lengths to assassinate him.

‘Gemini Project‘ was directed by Ang Lee and stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Ralph Brown, Linda Emond, Douglas Hodge, Ilia Volok, and EJ Bonilla. It has a duration of 118 minutes.

The film did not receive good reviews when it was released in 2019, but it seems to have found its audience since its arrival on Netflix.

The action movie starring Will Smith It currently ranks as the seventh most viewed Netflix movie worldwide, although in several Latin American countries it has been ranked as the most viewed on the platform. It will be necessary to see if it continues climbing positions after the scandalous participation of the actor in the delivery of the Oscar awards.

