The Will Smith movie that is trending on Netflix and is not the 2022 Oscar winner

Since last March 27, the date on which the ceremony number Oscar Award 94they do not stop talking about anything other than the blow that Will Smith he tipped Chris Rock due to the latter’s joke in bad taste about the medical condition of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap”, which produces alopecia, a situation for which the actress has decided to shave her head.

This moment has gone around the world, and left aside the ceremony in which historical things happened, such as Smith winning his first statuette in history for his role in “King Richard: A Winning Family”tape that is based on the life of the Williams family, that is, of the tennis players Venus and Serena.

It is worth mentioning that said tape, in which the now controversial actor plays the role of the father of both athletes, can be seen in streaming through the HBO Max platform, however, in its Netflix competition there is another tape that It has crept into the popular for Mexico, perhaps because it is a premiere, or perhaps because of the “slap” phenomenon to which the name of the protagonist of “Men in Black” is now associated.

Will Smith and his popular movie on Netflix

Is about Gemini Project, Gemini Man, a 2019 film directed by ang lee which has as its theme the life of a sniper from the intelligence service who discovers that he was tricked into killing an innocent man whom he believed to be a dangerous terrorist, the agency, knowing that it was discovered, sends him to kill him and begins a persecution that reaches Colombia.

But the murderer destined to end the life of the ex-agent has something very peculiar that changes the rhythm of everything.

The Gemini Project stars, in addition to Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

