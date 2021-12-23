the “William Tell” game unsettles fans [VIDEO]

Who among us wouldn’t want to be a superhero or at least meet one of them? Superheroes have always been part of our life and even if they have always been imaginary, many hoped that someday they would come to our house to let us live an adventure with them. Since 2008, superheroes have also gained more fans around the world, while the actors who play them are idolized as gods. This is also the case for Chris Hemsworth, that a god really plays him.

Chris Hemsworth and the video in which he stars with his son

Chris Hemsworth – who plays Thor in the Marvel Universe – recently posted a video on Instagram in which we see him spending time with his son, who will probably one day become a hero just like his father. The video begins with the Avengers lead actor standing in front of the camera, with a bottle of water sitting upright on his head. In the background, however, you can see his son, who instead shoots a plastic dart at him. He shoots the arrow and knocks the bottle off his father’s head in seconds. Hemsworth’s description is the particularity of the video:

“Don’t try it at home again. It took sixty-three blows to the back of the head to do it, but it was worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of lunatics who had no regard for their own safety. Don’t worry, it was just a rubber arrow “. As expected, the video reached over seventeen million views in just a few hours and the numbers are constantly increasing. People have also started to comment in bursts, but among those, we can also see the comment of Jeremy Renner, who knows about bow and arrows. The Hawkeye performer in the Avengers commented with three crossbow emojis.

Read also Jane Fonda and her rebirth: “feminism and God made me my own mother”