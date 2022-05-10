The Willie Beamen agency accompanies Socios.com in its new advertising campaign including Del Piero and Messi

At the end of last week, the Socios.com platform unveiled its new advertising campaign featuring its new ambassador Alessandro Del Piero alongside Leo Messi.

To carry out this new campaign, French agency Willie Beamen enlisted We are From LA to direct the 56-second long commercial (Production: Iconoclast).

A video which illustrates in particular the various “fan engagement” services offered by the application to the supporters of certain clubs, with the promise of writing history together.

“Socios paid more than 180 million euros to its partner clubs in 2021, there is no better ambassador than paid invoices” specified a few days ago, Alexandre Dreyfus, founder of Socios.com, to the newspaper The Team. As if to reassure the most skeptical about the viability and solvency of the company. “In sport, if you have money, you have an obligation to be listened to. In 2018, we had a lot of resources thanks to crypto. So the clubs, which lost a lot of money because of the Covid, opened their doors to us. The pandemic has been an accelerator, so we are seen as a partner who offers additional income”

“Promote Socios.com as the leading fintech in the world of sports and entertainment

“We are honored that WILLIE BEAMEN has been chosen by Socios.com to support the brand in achieving its development and notoriety objectives. This collaboration with such a solid partner in the field of sport and innovation definitely anchors the agency in its time” explain Romain Collinet and Sylvain Ventreassociates of the agency in a press release. “We are honored that WILLIE BEAMEN has been chosen by Socios.com to support the brand in achieving its development and notoriety objectives. This collaboration with such a solid partner in the field of sport and innovation definitely anchors the agency in its time. WILLIE BEAMEN will put all his know-how and energy at the service of Alexandre Dreyfus’ team with the aim of promoting Socios.com as the leading fintech in the world of sports and entertainment.”

An advertising spot which has been broadcast for a few days in certain markets such as Brazil, Spain, Italy and Turkey. Of course, Socios.com ambassador Lionel Messi shared the video on his Instagram account boasting some 326 million followers.

Part of the fees paid in PSG Fan Tokens

For this collaboration, the WILLIE BEAMEN agency announces that it will be paid part of its fees in Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens. ” The benefits of these Tokens will be entirely donated to a societal project linked to the world of sport and the vision of the agency. says a press release. “The first advertising and communication agency to favor this type of remuneration in cryptocurrency, WILLIE BEAMEN demonstrates its vocation to fully engage with its clients and displays its desire to be part of the sporting world of tomorrow in the long term”.

