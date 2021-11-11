Tech

the Windows app will allow you to install PC games in any folder – Nerd4.life

Windows users will be able to install i games from the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC through the Xbox app in any folder wish without restrictions. This would allow you to access folders and apply mods freely or move games to a different hard drive.

According to The Verge sources, these changes are part of an update for the Xbox app for Windows currently being tested internally. Once made public, the update should therefore eliminate one of the least appreciated aspects of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Verge has contacted Microsoft to obtain confirmation of this and the Redmond house has confirmed that it is working on this new feature of the Xbox app.

“With PC games such as Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on day one with Game Pass, we wanted to provide players with more options to personalize their Xbox app experience,” says Jason Beaumont. Xbox partner director.

It is not clear at the moment when the aforementioned update of the Xbox Windows app will be available, but the words of Beaumont suggest a launch before the debut of Halo Infinite, arriving on December 8th.

