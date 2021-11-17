The Windows multimedia player changes again: goodbye Groove, Media Player arrives

Windows Media Player returns, but with a slightly different name: Media Player. It will replace the current pre-installed media player, Groove, and is already available for users who choose to install preview updates.

Windows Media Player is one of the historical software from Microsoft. The first version was born even in 1991, to then assume the current name in 1997, the year in which Microsoft combines the multimedia player and the music CD player in a single program.

The development of the program continued until 2015, the year of release of Windows Media Player 12. Although it has always remained present in the operating system, in recent years, Microsoft has preferred to focus its efforts on other media players, such as the current Groove.

An old version of WMP running on Windows 7

In these hours, Microsoft has released a new version of Windows Media Player in the Insider channel. Lhe new version of the media player will take the place of Groove, an app that has fallen by the wayside since Microsoft pulled out of the streaming music market.

The new Media Player app will follow all the dictates of Fluent Design. It will also have the dark theme

The most important aspect of the restyling concerns the aesthetic aspect of the program. The new Media Player will follow all the dictates of Fluent Design at the base of Windows 11, with the possibility of choosing a dark theme as well.

“Media Player is a comprehensive music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists“Microsoft states”The app will show album art and artist images, and will also be displayed in full screen and mini-player modes. You will also be able to browse and manage your local video library“.

The mention of the videos is not accidental: the new Media Player, in fact, will also be able to play video files and, by default, the contents in the Windows 11 Music and Video folders will be automatically imported into the program. Unlike Groove, however, the Film & Tv application will still be developed in the next few years.

As mentioned at the beginning, the new Media Player is already available on the store for Windows users enrolled in the Insider program. There is still no precise date for release to the general public.

In 2004, the presence of Windows Media Player was the reason that pushed the EU to impose a heavy fine on Microsoft

We close with a curiosity: the presence of Windows Media Player was one of the reasons that led the European Commission, in 2004, to impose a heavy fine – almost 500 million euros – on Microsoft, for violation of the antitrust laws of the European Union.

To comply with the requests of the European Commission Microsoft began introducing the N version of their operating systems, without the media player at the center of the controversy.