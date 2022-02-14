The winds of war on Ukraine sink the EU stock exchanges, in Milan the banks are knocked out. Spread flies to 170

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The winds of war in Ukraine fuel risk aversion and advise investors to be cautious, as they ease their equity positions at the start of the week by focusing on low-risk assets such as government bonds and the yen. Conversely, on the European stock exchanges, the prices of raw materials rose sharply, starting with palladium and wheat, whose global supply largely depends on Russia and Ukraine, but also gas.

Thus in Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB has come to lose almost four points, sunk by the banks, but the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the Ftse 100 in London and the ‘AEX in Amsterdam. To be monitored euro / dollar, down to 1.135, and lo BTp-Bund spread jumped to 170 pointson the levels of June 2020, also due to the purchases of the Bund in the last session, in function of its safe-haven effect in the event of tensions.

The Moscow Stock Exchange and the ruble also fell

The RTSI index, denominated in dollars, dropped 3.97%, after losing more than 5 points (down more than 12% from the beginning of the year). The Russian currency also collapsed, reaching over 88 rubles per euro, before settling at 86.5, and at 78 rubles per dollar, before stabilizing at 76.5. By the end of January, the Russian currency had surpassed the psychological threshold of 80 rubles per dollar, for the first time since November 2020, while the euro had surpassed 90 rubles. The Russian central bank intervened by suspending the purchase of foreign currency in an attempt to limit losses. A further sign of the rampant concern is the fact that the ruble and the Russian stock market are suffering even if the price of oil is high (beyond today’s weakness), with Ural, Russian oil, reaching over $ 92 per year. barrel. Even in Ukraine, the risk of an imminent Russian invasion weighs heavily on growth forecasts and on the local currency, the hryvnia, which has fallen to its lowest level in four years (33 for one euro and 29 for one dollar), weighed down from capital flight, forcing the central bank to spend more than a billion dollars to try to keep it afloat.

In Milan a black day for banks, even automotive down

Among the Milanese blue chips, sales hit the banks in the first place, with realizations on Banco Bpm, after Friday’s rush triggered by rumors about a possible takeover by Unicredit. But among the worst there are also Banca Pop Er and Intesa Sanpaolo. Also down the automotive stocks, with Cnh Industrial and Stellantis in very marked decline, while, as also happens in the rest of the Old Continent, the damage is limited to the energy sector: decreases of less than one point for Snam Rete Gas and Terna, a little ‘more marked for Eni, Hera and Italgas.

Spread soars to 170 points, top since June 2020

After a fractionally declining opening, the spread between BTp and Bund on the MTS secondary market of European government bonds jumped to 170 basis points, and returned to the levels of June 2020, in a climate dominated by fears for the possible escalation of a conflict in Ukraine. And after a week that confirmed the enlargement trend that emerged after the last meeting of the ECB. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005436693) and the same German maturity reaches 170 basis points from the 165 recorded at the start and 166 points at the closing on Friday. The yield of the ten-year Btp bankmark drops to 1.90% from 1.95% of the opening and from 1.96% of the last reference on the eve of the day.

Gas prices rally, oil pulls the brakes

Oil, after a first upward movement, slows down after the rises made in the last 8 weeks. WTI for March delivery fell below $ 93 a barrel, while Brent for the same maturity fell below $ 94.

On the other hand, the price of gas rose sharply, gaining 10% to 85.20 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam after hitting its maximum since the end of January at 88 euros.