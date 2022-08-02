the wink of Ekitike in front of Messi’s Ballons d’Or when he was a teenager

Hugo Ekitike (20), new PSG striker, shared a photo of himself posing in front of Lionel Messi’s Ballons d’Or in the FC Barcelona museum a few years ago. He is now his teammate at PSG.

In the photo, a young teenager appears, proud and sticking his tongue out at an incredible collection. Those of Lionel Messi’s Ballons d’Or in the FC Barcelona museum. The teenager in question is called Hugo Ekitike (20 years old), a new PSG striker who shared this snapshot while having fun playing, a few years later, alongside the Argentine star. “It was written”, captioned the former player of Reims, who joined Paris this summer in the form of a loan with compulsory purchase option estimated at 36 million euros.

In the photo, Ekitike poses in front of five Ballon d’Ors from Messi, who has since collected two more. The photo was therefore taken between 2015, the date of the Argentinian’s fifth Golden Ball, and 2019, the year of his sixth. The former FC Barcelona legend received the Trophy again in 2021 thanks in particular to Argentina’s success in the Copa America.

If he has always proclaimed his admiration for Kylian Mbappé, his model, Ekitike is therefore also a great admirer of Messi. But he does not fear the very strong competition in attack with the Pulga but also Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. “I apprehend it very well because at PSG, the pace of matches is not the same as elsewhere, he recently confided in Le Parisien. There are more competitions to play and, by rubbing shoulders with players like Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on a daily basis, we necessarily progress. It’s up to me to impose my way of playing so that they adopt me and that we find solutions to evolve together.” Not selected to compete in the Champions Trophy in order to continue his preparation, the former Rémois has not yet been able to evolve with the trio.

In the meantime, Ekitike assumes this great confidence in him. “I have always fought to get what I deserve, he continued. wouldn’t be here today. My football has never betrayed me on the pitch. I prefer to see things by telling myself that what can happen will be even better, rather than the other way around. I have zero doubts about what I can do!”