the winner is once again the Fiat Ducato

Fiat Ducato once again wins the title of best camper base, it is a Fiat Professional model among the best-selling and best-known at a global level, which continues to dominate the European market; the majority of motorhomes are built on a Ducato basis. The vehicle has been produced continuously since 1981 in the Sevel factory in Val di Sangro.

In about ten years, the Fiat Ducato has been chosen by more than 700,000 European families as a camper base, confirming its leadership in the sector. It also continues to anticipate and meet the needs of customers who purchase Recreational Vehicles. The brand new Model Year 2021 launched last year is still the best-selling, it is technological and boasts the latest generation ADAS, new engines and an interior restyling, always starting from the previous consolidated strengths and reliability, all visible in a new showroom. Virtual 3D Ducato.

The prestigious title of Fiat Ducato

“Best camper base 2022”, is the fourteenth consecutive time that Ducato wins this title, beating all its fierce competitors. Readers of Promobil, a German newspaper that has been an important reference point for trends in the recreational vehicle sector for more than 25 years, voted for it again.

A prestigious award, which further confirms the confidence that customers accord to the Ducato, which is considered the ideal base vehicle for their free time. Fiat Professional is the only brand that has a dedicated organization that can boast a deep knowledge of the world of Recreational Vehicles, as “certified” by the “Fiat Professional For Recreational Vehicles” logo. The brand is highly specialized in terms of products and services for campers, and is therefore able to guarantee maximum flexibility and freedom to its customers.

Fiat Ducato MY2021: the characteristics

As we have said previously, last year the New Ducato MY2021 was launched on the market, a model developed to best meet all the recreational and professional needs of customers, which features important, new, technological and numerous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ( ADAS), for greater customer safety.

Many the Announcements also for the camper-based versions, the Fiat Ducato aims to further consolidate its undisputed leadership in the sector. Customers in the “leisure” sector particularly appreciate one of its main features, namely the 9-speed automatic transmission, which guarantees a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience, optimized fuel consumption and improved performance.

The Fiat Ducato range offers a wide variety of powers based on the new 2.2-liter Euro 6d-Final diesel engine. Robust and reliable, it is a vehicle that ensures performance and comfort while driving, with its four power levels: 120, 140, 160 and 180 hp. The complete range of Euro 6D-Final MultiJet3 engines represents the suitable solution for all types of routes that motorhome customers intend to undertake. Finally, to travel safely and without unexpected events, the House has also expanded the series of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the Fiat Ducato is also equipped with specific suspensions for campers and a long range of functions.

Fiat pays particular attention to progress and, as far as the digital world is concerned, it is possible to access the new 3D Ducato virtual showroom for travelers and motorhome builders, which contains all the information on the news and allows you to immerse yourself fully in the world of vehicles. for leisure.