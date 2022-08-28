The winner of 1.337 million dollars of the Mega Millions in the United States does not appear

Something unique is happening these days in the United States. The person who won the Mega Millions lottery draw has yet to claim the gigantic prize from her. Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were released and there is no sign of the lucky US$1.337 billion winner.

The prize increased until it reached this figure after the winning combination was postponed without appearing on the tickets purchased by the participants. This time the Mega Millions lottery became a true media show throughout the United States and much of the world, after three months without a winner.

But everything changed about a month ago. Upon reaching US$1,337 million in cash, the third highest figure in the history of lotteries in that country, it was known that there was a winner. But it is not yet known who he is. Not even if he is alive, or intends to turn down the prize.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers of the Mega Millions were: 13-36-45-57-67-14 and he kept all the accumulated capital. Whoever hit this combination is the absolute owner of this true fortune that I am still an orphan right now.

If you are one of those who participated in the raffle and threw the tickets in a drawer or pocket, please check because you may be a millionaire and you have not heard about it.

It is only known that the winner bought the ticket on July 29 in Des Plaines, near the city of Chicago.

What is done with the money in these cases?

The law is very clear in this unique case. The person who is the winner has an exact year to claim the prize from her.

However, 60 days after the draw, the winner will lose an important option. Before that limit, he must decide if he wants all the money together or in payments over the next 29 years.

Attention, winner or winner! If this preference is not confirmed, the payment is not executed, so there is still time for whoever won the millionaire prize.

This lottery is very famous in that country, it is played in 45 states, as well as in the Virgin Islands and Washington. If no one claims the money, it will then be distributed among the states that participated.

The lottery organizers ask everyone to check their tickets and suspect that the winner has not found out that he is a millionaire.