the winner of 2021 is Skoda Enyaq

Škoda Enyaq iV wins the 2021 edition of the coveted “Volante d’oro” automotive award. Newspaper readers “Auto Bild” and “Bild am Sonntag” initially selected the Škoda SUV among the three finalists in the electrified sport utility category. Later, after the test drives at the Lausitzring, Enyaq iV also won over the jury of experts.

In this edition of the “Volante d’oro”, which rewards the best innovations in the automotive field over the past twelve months, the jury was able to choose the vehicles to be awarded from a selection of 70 models, for the first time distinguished between combustion and electric engines – for example, via the two categories SUV and electric SUV. In total, twelve prizes were awarded.

Škoda’s first 100% electric SUV thus qualified for dynamic tests at the Lausitzring circuit last October. Judges made their own judgments on each new model based on several criteria, including ride handling, spaciousness and total visibility. The jury concluded that the Enyaq iV offers the best all-round package in the electric SUV segment.

Škoda Auto CEO Thomas Schafer comments on the success of the Czech car: “The 2021 Golden Steering Wheel at Enyaq iV proves that our first 100% electric SUV it has been able to win over both the readers and the jury of experts. From the whole group I would like to thank for the prestigious award. One thing is clear: Enyaq iV is just the beginning of a new chapter that will very soon continue with new electric models ”.

Presented in July 2021, Enyaq iV is the most significant step forward for the Czech manufacturer in the implementation of the transition strategy towards electric mobility. It is the first Škoda model to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric platform (MEB), which offers all the habitability typical of the Brand, amplified by the characteristics of the MEB platform, in a car body with an attractive and engaging design. Inside, the new Design Selections replace the traditional ones

fittings, while a clear and understandable option structure allows you to configure your ideal car in just a few clicks.

Enyaq iV is available with rear or all-wheel drive and boasts a range of over 500 kilometers of range in the WLTP cycle, which makes it the

perfect companion on long journeys.