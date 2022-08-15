The winner of the last Venice festival arrives at Aragonese cinemas

The Aragonese billboard incorporates this coming eight premieres of very varied themes and origins, among which the film that won the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival stands out.

In ‘The Event’, the French director Audrey Diwan brings to the screen the autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux in which she recounted her own clandestine abortion in France in the 1960s, an immersive and visceral story that makes the viewer experience in first person the vicissitudes of its protagonist. The film won the Golden Lion and Anamaria Vartolomei won the César for Best New Actress in her country.

The creator of the series ‘Hierro’, Jorge Coira, directs ‘Codigo Emperador’, a ‘thriller’ that opens the Malaga Film Festival this Friday and arrives at the cinemas at the same time, starring Luis Tosar and with a script by Jorge Guerricaechevarria. Tosar plays a secret agent who investigates a case of arms trafficking while doing other unofficial jobs for the country’s most powerful elites.

‘The Bad Guys’ is a new action-animated comedy from Dreamworks based on the book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey. It tells the story of a gang of robbers made up of all kinds of outlaw animals who face their most complicated mission: pass themselves off as good guys.

Michael Keaton, MaggIe Q. and Samuel L. Jackson are the leading trio of ‘La protege’, an action and revenge ‘thriller’ directed by New Zealander Martin Campbell and with a script by Richard Wenk. Anna (Maggie Q) is a hit woman who as a child was rescued and trained by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later Moody is murdered and Anna teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) to seek revenge.

Alfonso Sánchez directs the third part of the saga that started with ‘The world is ours’ (2012) and continued with “‘The world is yours’ (2018). The comic duo formed by Sánchez himself and the actor Alberto López takes up the characters from ‘Los Compadres’, with whom they became known.On the path of comic comedy and the grotesque, ‘The world is yours’ seeks not only laughter but also critical reflection. Rafi, completely bankrupt, goes to a montería in order to sell a project and hit the ball but, together with Fali, he will discover that the meeting is “a conspiracy to sell the emptied Spain to the Chinese government”.

‘Luzzu’ is the feature debut by Maltese director Alex Camilleri. It is a drama shot by non-professional actors that revolves around the difficulties of a family struggling to get ahead in the world of fishing. Jesmark (Jesmark Sciclun) finds his livelihood and a generations-long family tradition in jeopardy with declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry and a stagnant ecosystem. Desperate to provide for his wife and newborn son, who needs special medical treatment, he becomes involved in an illegal fishing ring.

They complete the premieres ‘The man in the basement’ and ‘The last movie’.