The winners of Super Bowl 2022 are the Rams (at the last minute) – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Defeated the Bengals outsiders. Trump-era political controversy dissolved: only rapper Eminem kneels calling for the defense of African Americans. The 50 Cents Show, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON – was the Super Bowl of the return to normal. In all senses. First of all, the super favorites, the Los Angeles Rams, won, even if they struggled harder than expected to overcome, 23 to 20, the outsiders of the Cincinnati Bengals. the public returned to crowd the stands of the most beautiful and most modern plant in the United States, the SoFi in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angels

. And, finally, the political controversy that had marked the editions of the football finals in the Trump era dissolved. With one exception. On the break show, rapper Eminem knelt at the end of the performance, recalling the gesture of Colin Kaepernik, the player who did it first in 2016 to protest police violence against African Americans. Eminem had just up to sing one of his best known Lose Yourself reasons which ends like this: I still hate the police. American newspapers, especially conservative tabloids like the New York Post, immediately published the photo of the artist dressed in black, bent over and with his hand on his head. But it was a flash that didn’t set the tone for an evening that lasted four hours.

The musical interlude resulted in a reunion of old rap glories. Three Los Angeles veterans held the scene: Dr. Dre, 56, Snoop Dogg, 50, and the youngest Kendrick Lamar, 34. They shared the stage with another rapper, 50 Cents, 46, and singer-songwriter Mary J Blige, 51. For twenty minutes they rehearsed their hit hits, mostly 90s music. And it is striking to note how this wave, so popular today in Italy, was born in the United States now more than twenty years ago.

Even the sequence of commercials went smoothly, without political ripples. Some very successful, funny, like that of the electric BMW driven by a bewildered retired Zeus, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, flanked by a brilliant Giunone-Salma Hayek. The electric car was the absolute protagonist of the advertising spaces. The clear trend: 2022 is the year of archiving of traditional cars for manufacturers. The opponent to beat Elon Musk and his Tesla, summoned by a competitor who promises not to sell dreams, like going to Mars. The other track leads to telecommunications, 5G and artificial intelligence. Facebook launched the Meta company, with virtual adventures, in the metaverse, shared by a dog and a sprawling monster. Cryptocurrency firms have also invested heavily.

A social touch in the commercial of SalesForce, a big digital based in San Francisco: the Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey an astronaut who invites us to work to improve life on earth, instead of thinking about Mars: another dig to Musk and Jeff Bezos, the visionary billionaires . Finally a splash of inclusion and

politically correct with Google pixels: everyone has the right to appear for what they are. Caesar’s Sportsbook online betting app transformed Halle Berry into Cleopatra, hostess at a dinner party with Julius Caesar, actor JB Smoove and the family of former football star Eli Manning.

A few notes on the game, for the many Italian fans of American football. The Rams got off to a good start, quickly taking the lead thanks to a couple of fantastic throws from quarterback Matthew Stafford and an effective containment package when the Bengals took the lead. The first part ended with the Los Angeles team leading 13 to 10. In the second half, however, Stafford got blocked a couple of times and was otherwise inaccurate. Joe Burrow, quaterback of the guests, on the other hand, entered the game with a diagonal razor of 70 meters for Tee Higgins: touchdown

and race again in the balance. A point disputed by the Rams: in fact Higgins gets rid of an opponent grabbing him by the helmet: do it? Not for the referees.

Exciting final with Stafford again reassured in directing. The Rams earn meters after meters, even yards after yards, all the way to the touchdown line. The Bengals defend themselves with stubbornness, but in the end Cooper Kupp manages to distance himself and score for the second time. There is no more time to recover: 23 to 20. The patron of the Rams, the billionaire entrepreneur Stan Kroenke lifts the trophy of the 56th Super Bowl, in front of at least 70,000 fans on the field and, it is estimated that approximately 117 million viewers are connected on live TV.