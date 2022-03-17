The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, here. – Update Mexico

It took more than a year to repeat this innovative and peculiar contest. The “serious” awards usually omit those productions that everyone sees and for which the American film industry continues to stand. Today we met the winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.

Last year, the CCA (Critics Choice Association) or Film Critics Awards, held its first award ceremony for films and TV series or, rather, its Super Awards, on January 10, 2021. Before see the new, I present the list of last year:

The nominees were announced on February 10, both for film and television, while the names of the winners were revealed this Thursday, March 17, with the best of comic adaptations (or superheroes), action, science fiction, fantasy and horror.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were the movies with the most nominations in 2022, both with 5, including Best Superhero Movie.

Two Spider-Men competed for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie: Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had two other nominated actors: Zendaya (Best Actress) and Willem Dafoe (Best Villain). “Spider-Man” took 3 awards.

The most recent installment of James Bond was awarded 2, as well as the new version of Dune.

On TV, with 6 nominations each, we find the productions “Midnight Mass” and “Evil”.

On television, the winners were “WandaVision” and “Squid Game” (“The squid game”) with 3 awards, while with 2, we find “Station Eleven” and “Yellowyackets”.

This year’s winner was Disney/ Marvel in collaboration with (Sony/ Columbia Pictures with “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as it obtained 8 statuettes. Disney got one more with “The Last Duel.”

The Warner / HBO combo won 4 medals, the same as Netflix.

Here is the complete list:

MOVIES.

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE:

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:

WINNER: Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:

WINNER: Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (Black Widow)

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)

BEST ACTION MOVIE:

WINNER: No Time to Die (007 No Time to Die)

Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

nobody

Wrath of Man (Relentless Justice)

BEST ACTION MOVIE ACTOR:

WINNER: Daniel Craig – No Time to Die (007 No time to die)

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road (Below Zero Risk)

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE:

WINNER: Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE:

WINNER: Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)

Marina Mazepa (actress) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant (Malignant)

Tony Todd – Candyman

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FILM:

WINNER: Dune

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy (Taking Control)

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (The Mitchell Family vs. The Machines)

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE:

WINNER: Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks-Finch

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (Taking Over)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE:

WINNER: Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy (Taking Over)

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Ghostbusters: Legacy)

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST HORROR MOVIE:

WINNER: A Quiet Place Part II

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

Titan

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE:

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE:

WINNER: Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

TELEVISION:

BEST ACTION SERIES:

WINNER: Squid Game

9-1-1

Cobra Ka

heels

Kung Fu

Lupine

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES:

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Mike Faist – Panic

Alexander Ludwig – Heels

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Omar Sy – Lupine

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES:

WINNER: HoYeon Jung – Squid Game

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Kim Joo-ryoung – Squid Game

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Mary McCormack – Heels

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES (INCLUDES COMIC AND VIDEO GAME):

WINNER: Wanda Vision

Doom Patrol

hawk eye

Loki

Lucifer

Superman & Lois

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES:

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston-Loki

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Tom Ellis – Lucifer

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST ACTRESS IN SUPERHERO SERIES:

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Sophia DiMartino as Loki

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Javicia Leslie – Batwoman

Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Loki

Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye

BEST HORROR SERIES:

WINNER: Yellowjackets

chucky

Dr Death

Evil

MidnightMass

servant

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES:

WINNER: Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

Adrien Brody-Chapelwaite

Mike Colter – Evil

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

Rupert Grint – Servant

Aasif Mandvi – Evil

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES:

WINNER: Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Lauren Ambrose – Servant

Katja Herbers – Evil

Christine Lahti – Evil

Kate Siegel – Midnight Mass

Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass

BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:

WINNER: Station Eleven

Foundation

Resident Alien

Snowpiercer

Star Trek Discovery

The Witcher

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:

WINNER: Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

Henry Cavill – The Witcher

Matthew Goode – A Discovery of Witches

Jared Harris–Foundation

Lee Pace–Foundation

Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:

WINNER: Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven

Laura Donnelly – The Nevers

Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery

Teresa Palmer – A Discovery of Witches

Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who

Alison Wright – Snowpiercer

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES:

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Vincent D’Onofrio – Hawkeye

Michael Emerson – Evil

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Jonathan Majors – Loki

Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass