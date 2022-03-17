The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, here. – Update Mexico

It took more than a year to repeat this innovative and peculiar contest. The “serious” awards usually omit those productions that everyone sees and for which the American film industry continues to stand. Today we met the winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.
Last year, the CCA (Critics Choice Association) or Film Critics Awards, held its first award ceremony for films and TV series or, rather, its Super Awards, on January 10, 2021. Before see the new, I present the list of last year:
The nominees were announced on February 10, both for film and television, while the names of the winners were revealed this Thursday, March 17, with the best of comic adaptations (or superheroes), action, science fiction, fantasy and horror.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were the movies with the most nominations in 2022, both with 5, including Best Superhero Movie.
Two Spider-Men competed for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie: Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had two other nominated actors: Zendaya (Best Actress) and Willem Dafoe (Best Villain). “Spider-Man” took 3 awards.
The most recent installment of James Bond was awarded 2, as well as the new version of Dune.
On TV, with 6 nominations each, we find the productions “Midnight Mass” and “Evil”.
On television, the winners were “WandaVision” and “Squid Game” (“The squid game”) with 3 awards, while with 2, we find “Station Eleven” and “Yellowyackets”.
This year’s winner was Disney/ Marvel in collaboration with (Sony/ Columbia Pictures with “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as it obtained 8 statuettes. Disney got one more with “The Last Duel.”
The Warner / HBO combo won 4 medals, the same as Netflix.
Here is the complete list:
MOVIES.
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE:
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:
WINNER: Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE:
WINNER: Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (Black Widow)
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)
BEST ACTION MOVIE:
WINNER: No Time to Die (007 No Time to Die)
Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
nobody
Wrath of Man (Relentless Justice)
BEST ACTION MOVIE ACTOR:
WINNER: Daniel Craig – No Time to Die (007 No time to die)
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road (Below Zero Risk)
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE:
WINNER: Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE:
WINNER: Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: no way home)
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings)
Marina Mazepa (actress) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant (Malignant)
Tony Todd – Candyman
BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FILM:
WINNER: Dune
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy (Taking Control)
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (The Mitchell Family vs. The Machines)
Swan Song
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE:
WINNER: Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks-Finch
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (Taking Over)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY MOVIE:
WINNER: Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy (Taking Over)
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Ghostbusters: Legacy)
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
BEST HORROR MOVIE:
WINNER: A Quiet Place Part II
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
Titan
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE:
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE:
WINNER: Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
TELEVISION:
BEST ACTION SERIES:
WINNER: Squid Game
9-1-1
Cobra Ka
heels
Kung Fu
Lupine
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES:
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Mike Faist – Panic
Alexander Ludwig – Heels
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Omar Sy – Lupine
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES:
WINNER: HoYeon Jung – Squid Game
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Kim Joo-ryoung – Squid Game
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Mary McCormack – Heels
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES (INCLUDES COMIC AND VIDEO GAME):
WINNER: Wanda Vision
Doom Patrol
hawk eye
Loki
Lucifer
Superman & Lois
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES:
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston-Loki
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
BEST ACTRESS IN SUPERHERO SERIES:
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Sophia DiMartino as Loki
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Javicia Leslie – Batwoman
Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Loki
Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye
BEST HORROR SERIES:
WINNER: Yellowjackets
chucky
Dr Death
Evil
MidnightMass
servant
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES:
WINNER: Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
Adrien Brody-Chapelwaite
Mike Colter – Evil
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass
Rupert Grint – Servant
Aasif Mandvi – Evil
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES:
WINNER: Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Lauren Ambrose – Servant
Katja Herbers – Evil
Christine Lahti – Evil
Kate Siegel – Midnight Mass
Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass
BEST SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:
WINNER: Station Eleven
Foundation
Resident Alien
Snowpiercer
Star Trek Discovery
The Witcher
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:
WINNER: Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer
Henry Cavill – The Witcher
Matthew Goode – A Discovery of Witches
Jared Harris–Foundation
Lee Pace–Foundation
Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY SERIES:
WINNER: Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven
Laura Donnelly – The Nevers
Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery
Teresa Palmer – A Discovery of Witches
Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who
Alison Wright – Snowpiercer
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES:
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Vincent D’Onofrio – Hawkeye
Michael Emerson – Evil
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Jonathan Majors – Loki
Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass