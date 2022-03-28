The winners of the Oscars 2022

Like every year a month earlier or later, the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is presenting today at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles the most famous celluloid awards in its own ceremony, that of oscars 2022which awards the batch of films from the previous year and with which there are already ninety-four editions since May 2029. And it is said soon.

The announcement of the artists who had obtained nominations was made on February 8, and was made by the actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whom we have seen as the Gloria Parkes of CSI: Las Vegas (2000-2015) or Rainbow Johnson in black ish (2014-2022), and actor Leslie Jordan, who has played Beverley Leslie from Will and Grace (1998-2020) or Mr. Blackly in the film maids and ladies (2011).

On the other hand, the 2022 Oscars gala has from presenters to three actresses: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The first has triumphed with the series of skits Inside Amy Schumer (2013-2016) and wanted an appearance by the President of Ukraine during the awards ceremony; the second has been Allegra Durado in The Good Fight (since 2017); and the third, Corretta Lipp in Ally McBeal (1997-2002), for example.

The films with the most nominations and awards at the Oscars 2022

(In process…)

dunes (10 nominations, 6 prizes ).

(10 nominations, ). CODA: The Sounds of Silence (3 nominations, 2 prizes ).

(3 nominations, ). the power of the dog (12 nominations, 1 prize ).

(12 nominations, ). West Side Story and Belfast (7 nominations, 1 prize ).

and (7 nominations, ). Williams method (6 nominations, 1 prize ).

(6 nominations, ). Drive My Car (4 nominations, 1 prize ).

(4 nominations, ). no time to die and Charm (3 nominations, 1 prize ).

and (3 nominations, ). cruel (2 nominations, 1 prize ).

(2 nominations, ). don’t look up and the alley of lost souls (4 nominations).

The tragedy of Macbeth, flee, be the Ricardos, Licorice Pizza and the dark daughter (3 nominations).

the worst person in the world, Tammy Faye’s eyes, parallel mothers and tick, tick… Boom! (2 nominations).

all winners

(In process…)

Oscars 2022 Best Film

Belfastby Kenneth Branagh.

CODA: The Sounds of Silenceby Sian Heder.

don’t look upby Adam McKay.

Drive My Carby Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

dunesDenis Villeneuve.

Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson.

the alley of lost soulsby Guillermo del Toro.

the power of the dogby Jane Campion.

West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg.

best director

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for Drive My Car.

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza.

Jane Champion, for the power of the dog .

. Steven Spielberg for West Side Story.

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast .

. Adam McKay, for don’t look up.

Zach Baylin, for Williams method.

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza.

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, for the worst person in the world.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, for CODA: The Sounds of Silence .

. Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, for Drive My Car.

Jon Spaiths, for dunes.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for the dark daughter.

Jane Champion, for the power of the dog.

Best leading actress

Best Leading Actor

Javier Bardem, for be the Ricardos.

Benedict Cumberbatch, for the power of the dog.

Andrew Garfield, for tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith, for Williams method .

. Denzel Washington, for The tragedy of Macbeth.

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, for the dark daughter.

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story .

. Judi Dench, for Belfast.

Kristen Dunst, for the power of the dog.

Aunjanue Ellis, for Williams method.

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast.

Troy Kotsur, for CODA: The Sounds of Silence .

. Jesse Plemons, for the power of the dog.

JK Simmons, for be the Ricardos.

Kodi Smith-McPhee, for the power of the dog.

best animated film

Oscars 2022 Best International Film

Drive My Carby Ryusuke Hamaguchi .

. fleeby Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroomby Pawo Choyning Dorji.

the worst person in the worldby Joachim Trier.

Best Documentary Feature

Ascensionby Jessica Kingdon.

Atticaby Stanley Nelson.

fleeby Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

Summer of Soulby Questlove .

. writing with fireby Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas.

best photography

Greig Fraser, for dunes .

. Dan Laustsen, for the alley of lost souls.

Ari Wegner, for the power of the dog.

Bruno Delbonnell, for The tragedy of Macbeth.

Janusz Kaminski, for West Side Story.

best montage

Hank Corwin, for don’t look up.

Joe Walker, for dunes .

. Pamela Martin, for Williams method.

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, for tick, tick… Boom!

Peter Scyberras, for the power of the dog.

Best Original Soundtrack

Nicholas Britell, for don’t look up.

Hans Zimmer, for dunes .

. Germaine Franco, for Charm.

Alberto Iglesias, for parallel mothers.

Johnny Greenwood, for the power of the dog.

best original song

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott for “Be Alive” Williams method.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, for “Dos oruguitas”, by Charm.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” no time to die .

. Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” Belfast.

Diane Warren for “Somehow You Do” 4 days.

Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, for dunes .

. Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, for the alley of lost souls.

Grant Major and Amber Richards, for the power of the dog.

Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh, for The tragedy of Macbeth.

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, for West Side Story.

Better visual effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, for dunes .

. Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick, for FreeGuy.

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould, for no time to die.

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver, for Shang-chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstei and Dan Sudick, for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, for cruel .

. Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, for Cyrano.

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, for dunes.

Luis Sequeira, for the alley of lost souls.

Paul Tazewell, for West Side Story.

Best hair and makeup

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, for The King of Zamunda.

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, for cruel.

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr, for dunes.

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justine Raleigh, for Tammy Faye’s eyes .

. Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, for the gucci house.

better sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri, for Belfast.

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, for dunes .

. Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor, for no time to die.

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb, for the power of the dog.

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, for West Side Story.

Oscars 2022 Best Fiction Short Film

The Dressby Tadeusz Lysiak.

Wing Kachuu: Take and Runby Maria Brendle.

The Long Goodbyeby Aneil Karia .

. On My Mindby Martin Strange-Hansen.

please holdby KD Davila.

Best animated short film

windshield wiperby Alberto Mielgo .

. Affaires of the Artby Joanna Quinn.

Beastby Hugo Covarrubias.

boxballetby Anton Dyakov.

Petite Redby Dan Ojari and Michael Please.

Best Documentary Short Film

Audibleby Matthew Ogens.

show me the way homeby Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk.

Three songs for BenazirBy Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei.

The Queen of Basketballby Ben Proudfoot .

. when we were stalkersby Jay Rosenblatt.



