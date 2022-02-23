The winners of ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ have been crowned and we agree with the judges

ads

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the ending of The Real Dirty Dancing.

On February 22, The Real Dirty Dancing chose its winner after four grueling weeks of living in the lives of Johnny and Baby. Of course, we always knew who the final two teams would be: Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson Reyes vs. Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora. But who really won the four-episode series?

Both teams danced fiercely, but the only people who can truly create Johnny and Baby’s passion and chemistry are, naturally, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Regardless, it was fun watching eight celebrities try to recreate the magic, with a couple coming out on top. So who won The Real Dirty Dancing?

Source: FOX Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora won ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’.

Although the finale was filled with dancing and attempts to recreate romance, it was clear from the start who would win. Yes, Tyler and Anjelah can dance, but they’re nothing compared to professional dancer Corbin Bleu and charismatic chef Cat Cora. In the first performance of the night, the couples recreated the iconic final kiss and “goodbye” scene from the original Dirty Dancing.

Source: FOX

Although Cat has no interest in men, the chemistry between Cat and Corbin is unmatched. There was still one more performance to go, but it was basically a wash at this point. The kiss between Tyler and Anjelah was more than disappointing, especially considering the fact that we’ve heard quite a bit from Hannah B. that Tyler is a great kisser. Now we’re glad Tyler wasn’t chosen to be the bachelor!

The second performance in the finale was even more revealing when it came to who won ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’.

After the first goodbye scene, it was time for the final couples to attempt the ultimate test: the elevator dance. Of course, it’s not Patrick and Jennifer (or Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone), but it’s still fun to watch. We can imagine ourselves flying through the air into the arms of passion.

Source: FOX

Brie Bella put on a memorable Lisa-esque opening performance, and then Tyler and Anjelah took the stage. They did well and went down the elevator perfectly, but they still couldn’t compare to Corbin and Cat. Corbin, as always, stole the show with his professional moves and together they displayed all the chemistry a Dirty Dancing fan could ask for.

So for the first season of The Real Dirty Dancing in America, Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora take home the crown (and the dancing shoes). Will another pair of celebrities try to win the ultimate prize of being the next Baby and Johnny? We’re on the edge of our seats waiting for news of more Dirty Dancing.

ads