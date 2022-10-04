the winning animals of Sipa 2022

in the picture: Credit Amos Nachoum – Sipa 2022

Animals are also the protagonists of the photos awarded in the 2022 edition of Sipai Siena International Photo Awards 2022a competition open to professional and amateur photographers of any age aimed at spreading, promoting and enhancing art, monuments, traditions, cultures and natural and landscape beauties from all over the world.

Triumphing in the 2022 edition was a shot by the Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis that portrays Kritsiopi Panayiota, an 81-year-old woman, portrayed desperate to see the flames approach her home. The photo was taken during the terrible summer just passed, characterized by very high temperatures and a long series of fires that particularly hit Evia, the second largest island in Greece: the title is “Woman from Evia”.

in the picture: Credit Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Sipa 2022

If the photo of the year has – very appropriately – to do with the climate crisis, in other categories the protagonists of the winning photos are animals, to which a specific category has been dedicated, “Animals in their environment“. The winner in this case was a photo of Amos Nachoum entitled “Mother, Tender Love”, Which portrays a polar bear swimming holding the cub between its paws:“ The mothers of polar bears they are especially considerate of puppies. Today, due to climate change, bears have to travel long distances to get food and survive – explain the organizers of the award – Sometimes the mother has to keep the cub close to her side while she looks for a good hunting ground ».

in the picture: Credit Amos Nachoum – Sipa 2022

Second place in the same category Ingo Arndt with a photo titled “Puma hunting Guanaco“. The image shows a female puma attacking an adult guanaco, and is part of a documentary project that lasted 7 months.

in the picture: Credit Ingo Arndt – Sipa 2022

The third classified instead immortalized a particularly raw moment: a leopard called Olimba has just preyed on and killed the mother of a child baboon, which remains attached to his body even while being carried away by the big cat. In the end, the photographer Igor Altuna will explain, even for the cub will be killed to feed the young of the leopard.

in the picture: Credit Igor Altuna – Sipa 2022

Among the other shots sent that received an honorable mention there are two leopards walking in the snow in the mountains of Russia, a lion cub training to hunt with a now lifeless zebra, the combat in the air between a golden woodpecker and a European starling to protect the nest, clash between a jaguar and a caiman and many other breathtaking scenes of animals portrayed in nature and in their habitat (here all the photos).

Animals – in this case, insects – are then the protagonists of shots that have triumphed in other less specific categories. For “Fascinating Faces & Characters”, For example, won a portrait of the actress and director Angelina Jolie overgrown with bees. The photo was taken by Dan Winters, and was made for National Geographic to promote the actress’ Women for Bees initiative on World Bee Day. To attract the bees, the actress’s body was sprinkled with the queen bee pheromone, while the rest of the set wore protective suits. Jolie, to make the perfect shot, remained motionless for 18 minutes, never being stung.

in the picture: Credit Dan Winters – Sipa 2022

In the Under 20 category, the photo of Raffael Gunawanwhich portrays a girl with red lips “interrupted” during a shooting by the arrival of a nectarine immortalized in flight, birds also known as “mangiaragni“.

in the picture: Credit Raffael Gunawan – Sipa 2022

In “Underwater Life”, The winner was instead Francisco Javier Murcia Requenawhich immortalized a young man Seahorse who learns to swim holding up with his tail to the feather of a seagull.

in the picture: Credit Francisco Javier Murcia Requena – Sipa 2022

Finally, in the “Storyboard” category, photographer Peter Mather won with a series of shots that portray a red fox and her cub in Whitehorse, in Canada: «The red foxes, known for their cunning, have managed to adapt in a surprising way to our world: they seem to have all the characteristics necessary to live on the edge of green spaces and urban settlements. They are rapidly evolving to survive in this new habitat as well. This is evidenced by the images taken in Whitehorse, in northern Canada, where the red fox has found an ideal community, straddling the new urban world and its natural wild habitat. In the city, thanks to the abundance of food, the density of foxes is exceptionally high; however, their life expectancy is shortened due to man-made hazards such as roads and cars ”.