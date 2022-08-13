The winning companies renounce the construction of the Faculty of Medicine in Bilbao | Basque Country

The rector Nekane Balluerka, together with the then Ministers of Education and Health, Cristina Uriarte and Jon Darpón, in the presentation of the project for the new faculty. (IREKIA)

The companies awarded the works have given up the construction of the Faculty of Medicine building in Bilbao, as announced by the UPV/EHU.

In October last year, the university approved the contracting file for the construction of the aforementioned building. This fell to three companies, Construcciones Adolfo Sobrino SA, Altuna y Uría SA and Cycasa Canteras y Construcciones SA, which formed a temporary union of companies (UTE). Thus, on March 4, 2022, the Medikuntza joint venture was established, to which the contract was awarded.

Project image.

On July 28, the UPV/EHU required the UTE to formalize the contract, but on the same day, the company argued that it was not in a position to assume compliance with the contract based on the agreed conditions.

The justification was that the current economic situation, with the “extraordinary and disproportionate” increase in construction costs with repercussions of 20% since they submitted the offer, prevented them from facing the contract in the agreed terms, for which they requested not to formalize it.

Faced with this situation, the UPV/EHU has regretted the decision adopted by the UTE and will tender the work again “as soon as possible”.