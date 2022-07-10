the winning duo that prevails – Revista Para Ti

They came back from the 200s with everything and today they are an ideal piece to put together trendy outfits for all occasions.

Lately the vests They became a key piece when putting together a cool and elegant outfit at the same time and they are worn a lot with pants, a trend that we saw celebrities use, like Pampita, who added it to her fall look.

We give you some ideas on how to adopt this garment and put together all kinds of looks: you will see some vintage photos because it was a furious garment in the 2000s that many celebrities knew how to impose with their looks: Kery Russell, Drew Barrymore, Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss are just a few of them.

on white shirt

In these moments where it is still cool in the morning and in the afternoon it is hot, a white shirt is something we all have in the wardrobe and naturally it is the ally of the vest and tailored trousers, resulting in a very trendy working girl look.

muscle style vest

In fashion rules are meant to be broken and this simple gesture of tuck the vest inside the pants as if it were a muscle.

With jeans or cargo pants

As a result, you will achieve an urban look that you can finish off with flats, ankle boots or sneakers.

3 pieces: with blazer

A combination that we saw celebrities use to go to parties and that adapts to your day-to-day: always taking into account the type of fabric (there are some more elegant and others for daily use) and accessories.

