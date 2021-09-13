The Winning Girls remake features Patrick J. Adams in a recurring role

The series will offer a new take on the 1992 film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

The former star of Suits Patrick J. Adams landed a key recurring role in the new series of Prime Video A League of Their Own, the remake of the 1992 film Winning girls directed by Penny Marshall.

The plot of A League of Their Own and the role of Patrick J. Adams

Co-created and produced by Have Jacobson (who is also among the protagonists) e Will Graham (Mozart in thr Jungle), the series is described as a reinterpretation of the original film (which in the cast could boast talents such as Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty and Madonna, to name a few). The new A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic on women’s baseball by looking at the story of an entire generation of women who dream of practicing baseball on a professional level. The show will also deal with issues related to racial issues and sexuality following the stories of a new group of girls in their journey on the field, during the championship, and in their private lives.

Patrick J. Adams, also recently seen in the already canceled Disney + series The Right Stuff – Real Men, will play Charlie, Carson’s (Jacobson) handsome Midwestern husband, returning home after fighting overseas during World War II. He is eager to return to a lifetime home with his wife.

The rest of the cast

Adams joins the other cast members D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Priscilla Delgado (The Protected) And Rosie O’Donnell, one of the protagonists of the original film who will return to the series obviously with a new role.