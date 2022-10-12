The winning photographs of the 2022 Wildlife Photographer award

Incredible Nature: 2022 Wildlife Photographer Award Winners 0:45

(CNN) — Wild animals and insects are the protagonists of the winning images of the 2022 Wildlife Photographer contest.

In this edition, the honor of receiving the coveted prize of the contest went to the American Karine Aigner for her photo entitled “The big buzz”. The extraordinary scene shows a swarm of male cactus bees buzzing about, determined to mate with the only female in the group, against a backdrop of scorching sand on a Texas ranch.

Roz Kidman Cox, president of the jury, described the close-up as “a direct-to-picture shoot”.

“The sense of movement and intensity is displayed at bee-level magnification and transforms what are small cactus bees into huge competitors for a single female,” he said in a news release on Tuesday.

Aigner’s “bee-level” close-up shows the despair of a species in decline, threatened by climate change, pesticides and habitat loss, Cox added in the news release.

She is the fifth woman to be awarded the top prize in the contest’s 58-year history, according to organizers.

Natural History Museum director Doug Gurr praised the photographers for providing “unforgettable glimpses into the lives of wildlife, sharing never-before-seen detail, fascinating behavior and front-line reporting on climate and biodiversity crises.”

Winners were selected in 19 different categories, including three awards for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the grand title of which went to 16-year-old Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn from Thailand for a surfacing Bryde’s whale and a contrasting dark skin, pink gums, and bristling beards on the upper jaw, called “The Beauty of Beards.”

The Wildlife Photographer Award is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London, where the images will be exhibited from Friday.