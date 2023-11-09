The winning team forced a bold turn

compartir do compartir E-mail

TeaThe Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition This was definitely one for the books. While there was one team that reached the end first, three pairs emerged winners.

Established race leader throughout the season, Darren McMullen and nephew Tristan Dougan saw the host beu ryan At the first pit stop but refused to step on the mat. Instead, they chose to wait for the other two teams to arrive so they could jump in together and share the $100,000 among three worthy charities.

in the first episode of TeaThe Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 11 Teams set out on the adventure of a lifetime across the world. Competitors were whittled down until three very strong teams were left to battle it out: Singer ally simpson and mother angieTV personality Darren McMullen and nephew Tristan, and former Wiggle Emma Watson and sister Hayley.

The final stage of the race took place in Kuala Lumpur metropolis. Here, competitors were tested on the skills they had acquired throughout the race.

Firstly, their communication skills were tested. One teammate had to recreate a complex dessert they had never seen before, following their teammate’s instructions. And to top it off, there was a big, hissing slippery distraction. There’s no point guessing what it was!

Hayley was frightened by the huge albino python that was summoned and wrapped around her neck. Angie was busy telling her daughter Ellie to stay calm as she was sure it was just a plastic snake. Meanwhile, Tristan was clearly distraught as he had to confront his true fear of snakes.

Next, their map skills are tested as they find their way around a maze-like bookstore in search of a lone book amidst a vast library of literature. Darren and Tristan decipher the map in plain sight of Ellie, who overhears the information and passes it straight to Angie. Darren and Tristan didn’t make the same mistake again and they definitely differed on their clues.

The next challenge involved dancing and Darren jumped straight into it, but his backup dancer nephew Tristan was not as enthusiastic. This challenge was created for Emma Wiggle and Hayley who nailed it on the first try, meanwhile, Angie took a while to loosen up.

Ultimately, teams had to rely on their memory to recall and organize some obscure photos from the previous 11 destinations. Emma and Hayley arrived first, but Darren and Tristan managed to get ahead of them after Darren spotted a secret red herring among the photos.

On the way to the final pit stop, and in a bid not to get lost, Darren uses his Scottish charm to befriend a local father and his six children, who are very happy to be joined by two strangers and a camera crew on the train. Were happy.

Darren and Tristan arrived first, but before jumping on the mat, Darren took a moment to tell Beau that they had decided to wait for the other two teams so that all three charities could get a share of the prize.

Holding hands, all three teams hit the mat at the same time and it was an emotional finish The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.