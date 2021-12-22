the Winter Contincency event kicks off with free rewards for all – Nerd4.life

As promised by 343 Industries in recent days, from now on the event Winter Contingency of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is available, with various up for grabs Christmas-themed rewards quite simple to obtain.

The event is available right now and will end on Tuesday January 4, 2022. Unlike Fracture: Tenrai, Winter Contingency doesn’t have a dedicated playlist or specific challenges to complete to earn rewards. Rather, just play and complete a match of any mode once a day to get a free Christmas-themed item. You can see some of the rewards, which include colorful skins, armor pieces and stickers, in the video below.

In addition to the free rewards, purchasable customization items such as a snowman helmet and cat ear helmet are also available in the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Internal Store.

As mentioned above, Winter Contingency will end on January 4, 2022. After that, the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event will return with a number of new features and the ability to obtain the Kabuto armor.

If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our semi-serious guide to all Halo Infinite weapons.