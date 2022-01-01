The winter sales are on. A 4.2 billion turnover – Economy

The winter sales season officially starts. Sicily and Basilicata kick off the discounts tomorrow 2nd January; the Valle d’Aosta will do it on January 3, while all the other Regions will leave on Wednesday January 5. For sales shopping, which again this year affects over 15 million families, according to estimates by the Confcommercio Research Department, each person will spend around 119 euros, for a turnover of 4.2 billion euros.

Sales start and 4 out of ten Italians (39%) have already planned to take advantage of purchases at discounted prices to buy one or more products, for an average budget of 150 euros per person. This is what emerges from the forecast survey on balances conducted by Confesercenti on a sample of consumers. Unfortunately – highlights Confesercenti – these are numbers still far from the pre-crisis ones: on the occasion of the winter sales of January 2020, 48% of Italians said they were interested in the event. The result weighs the shadow of omicron and the negative impact it is having on the confidence of families. But the competition to the sales event by bulimia of pre-Christmas and Christmas promotions to which consumers have been subjected also affects, starting precisely from a particularly ‘close’ Black Friday, less than a month before Christmas. On the other hand, the impulse buying trend is strengthening: compared to 2020, the share of consumers who will decide whether to buy products on sale at the moment, based on offers, increases from 41 to 46%. The survey then shows how, despite the growing competition from the web, sales remain an event linked above all to physical stores. Moreover, at the top of the desires of the Italians there are shoes.