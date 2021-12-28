The winter sales are starting: here are the dates

A few more days and there will be the start of the long-awaited sale winter, an excellent opportunity to shop even with half prices. The two Regions that will lead the way are Basilicata and Sicily with discounts as early as January 2, 2022, followed by Valle d’Aosta starting from January 3.

The balances in the various Regions

The bulk of the discounts, however, will start from Wednesday 5 January: from Abruzzo to Veneto, in strict alphabetical order, it is possible to buy clothing and objects with discounts from 10% up to 60-70% depending on the type of shop and the policy that the merchant will decide to adopt. Here too, the closing dates of the sales will be the same for most of the Regions but not all the same: for example, in fact, Sicily will be the last to abandon the concessions, decreeing an end to the sales on March 15th. On the contrary, Lazio will be the first to close having set the date of Tuesday 15 February. In between, there is the “gap” of all the other Regions included in this winter month.

What changes for the mountain municipalities

The tourist resorts of South Tyrol deserve a special mention: in fact, as reported by the Italian Fashion Federation, the winter sales will start from Saturday 8 January to end Saturday 5 February 2022 but, in the tourist municipalities, there will be a very busy calendar. different from the moment that the discounts will start on Saturday 5 March to end on Saturday 2 April 2022.

Advance sales for customers

Even though the official date is January 5, the La Rinascente department store chain has let its customers know, via the social page, that the discounts in Milan started on December 26 and until January 4, card holders loyalty, can take advantage of discounts of up to 50%. The reason why, almost all of Italy is standardized on the same day for the start of the sales, explains it to Corriere della Sera Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio associative networks, who explains how it is absolutely fundamental “ otherwise the large groups would ‘eat’ the small merchants. However, I do not agree that the reference date is the day before the Epiphany, it makes no sense. The sales should start on December 27 because, for the right to rest, I would leave all the shops closed in Santo Stefano “, explains.

His idea is also related to what happens in some European countries such as France, Spain, Germany and England. “ I don’t understand the Italian obstinacy: yesterday, walking through the center, in Corso Buenos Aires alone, 30 out of 260 shops were open and crowded. Even more out of place is certainly the date of the summer sales scheduled in July, it would be much more logical to bring it forward at least to mid-June. “.

“New vigor to trade”