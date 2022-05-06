The wireless charging base that your iPhone needs is out of price

Share

One of the best wireless charging bases has a discount of more than 50% that you should take advantage of.

Wireless charging is one of the most convenient ways to charge our smartphones and now Amazon has the Belkin Boost Charge dock at a ridiculous price with a discount that exceeds 50%. It is one of the best charging bases that you can use on your iPhone and it can be yours for very little.

The usual and official price of this wireless charging base Belkin BoostCharge is 45 euros, but if you take advantage of this limited offer it can be yours for only 19.99 euros. In other words, we have a discount of no less than 56% on one of the best wireless charging bases on the market.

See on Amazon.es: Belkin BoostCharge

This base is capable of charging your smartphone with a power of up to 15W, the fastest wireless charging allowed on iPhones. It is compatible with the latest iPhone models: iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X and also with the Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20, Note20 and any phone with this type of Qi wireless charging, such as the Google Pixel.

This base allows us to put the phone in the position that we like the most, vertical or horizontal, it allows us to charge the device even if we have a cover on and it has a design very elegant with quality materials. Undoubtedly one of the best options on the market, from an accessory brand that works with Apple and will last for many years.

Organize your desk or counter by replacing all those annoying cables with a convenient wireless charging stand that supplies 15W of power to your Android or iOS phone

On the front we have a LED that indicates the charging status and, in addition, the Belkin Boost Charge wireless charging support includes a 24W Quick Charge 3.0 power supplyso you don’t need anything else.

Without a doubt, a spectacular offer in a great wireless charging base for any user. Only the 24W power supply already costs moreso don’t think about it too much because they are going to fly.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!