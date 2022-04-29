the witch and the beast

THE MAN OF THE NORTH (THE NORTHMAN)

Direction: Robert Eggers. Film script: Robert Eggers and Sjon Sigurdsson. Interpreters: Alexander Skarsgärd, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk, Oskar Novak and Gustav Lindh. Country: USA. 2022. Duration: 136 minutes.

Cconceived as an epic opera –solemnity over splendor, ritualization over imposture–, everything that comes together in north man calls for excess and excellence. His story, with which Shakespeare lit up until he devoured in madness Hamlet, overwhelms and disarms by its essentiality. His story is simple, conventional; a canonical story of love and evil that is repeated in all countries, in all cultures. Hence, it is universal and his spelling is perceived as telluric. With it, Eggers raises a martial ode to that unfinished pulse that shapes us as human beings. In his nuclear zone throbs that cruelty that he does to us and does not stop: Apollo to one side; Dionysus against him. What Freud staged, the unresolved enigma between the so-called pleasure principle and the death drive. The yin and the yang, the masculine and the feminine, the night and the day. That is the rhetoric that shapes us to repeat, like a prayer, that we were born from the verb and we are dialectic. This film speaks of love and violence, anthropology and dreams, whose extreme cruelty unequivocally rhymes with what is now happening in Ukraine. In reality, in this duel of bloody beasts, Eggers’s Vikings are very much like Chechen mercenaries and far-right Nazis in Ukraine. They seek the same thing: to quench a sick thirst for hate, death and rage.

Eggers casts in his third feature film, after The witch Y The lighthouse, which in his previous works characterized him. In fact, north man adds the anguish of the sea and the nightmare of that lighthouse on a lifeless island that served as the setting for a duel between two men, with endless roots and the illogical mystery of the unfathomable nature of forests where witches reign. However, in his two previous pieces Eggers did not talk about love.

Here love and motherhood preside over most of the story; the other denies it. Here Eggers has used himself, the ghosts that saw him born and everything that feeds him during these years. Encyclopedic and obsessive, Eggers dives into the past to weave his present. He reconstructs that Viking imaginary so demanded in these times. He seeks rigor and credibility, although sometimes he breaks his own rules. Like those teeth of the celestial valkyrie and its flight to the walhalla that would have terrified the Fritz Lang of The Nibelungs.

But Eggers does not work for the past, but for the public of the present. His gallery of references knows of yesterday but is measured by today. It is not fortuitous that in north man inhabit three labor survivors of Lars von Trier: Nicole Kidman, Willen Dafoe and Björk. Many, many references are recognized in his recycling: from Mamoru Oshii to John Boorman. North and South, East and West. From Passion of Christ from Gibson to Conan of Millius. In fact, the echoes that nourish north man they resonate like its soundtrack, in a polyhedral, ancestral and disturbing way. Everything aspires to be hypnotic and/or fascinating.

Eggers, a director who, like Guy Maddin, seemed unacceptable for big production cinema, pays the toll that is demanded of him, makes concessions, like that coming queen, and emerges unscathed from the challenge without giving up in their own way. The one that leaves her breathless because her insolent gaze mixes Leone’s gunpowder with Tarkovsky’s anguish. With it, Eggers fuses the Greek imagery of the Trojan warriors with the Nazi massacres of fire and blood. With no space to crumble the interior of him, he remains to lean into the mirror that he proposes and summon the duel with clubbing that Goya painted two centuries ago. The painter was 76 years old and had no hope. Eggers is not yet 39, but his work exudes the same confidence in the man: none.