The Witcher 2, Netflix releases the trailer for the new season

Today, on the occasion of the panel dedicated to The Witcher at Lucca Comics & Games, the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) e Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), the production designer Andrew Laws and the costume designer Lucinda Wright surprised fans with the launch world premiere of the highly anticipated trailer for the second season of the series. Along with the trailer, Netflix released the The Witcher 2, which will be available from Friday 17 December in all countries where the service is active.

THE WITCHER 2, THE TRAILER

THE WITCHER 2, THE STORY

Convinced that he has lost Yennefer forever during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, the fortress of his childhood. As kings, elves, humans and demons of the Continent fight for supremacy outside the walls, Geralt must protect the young princess from an even greater danger: the mysterious power within her.

THE WITCHER 2, THE NEW ENTRIES AND THE CAST OF THE FIRST SEASON

The world of The Witcher, created by Andrzej Sapkowski, is constantly expanding. On Netflix The second season of the fantasy series starring is expected Henry Cavill which promises to be already full of twists.

The new entries who will join the cast of the second season of The Witcher I’m: Adjoa Andoh(Bridgerton, Silent Witnesses) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (The New World, The Bisexual, The Baker Street Irregulars) as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent witnesses, Devs) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit) as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba’lian, Simon Callow (Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) in the role of Codringher e Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience.

At their side the protagonists of the first season return: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer And Therica Wilson-Read.

Also, among the new cast members previously confirmed for the second season: Yasen Atourin the role of Coen, Agnes Born in the role of Vereena, Paul Bullion in the role of Lambert, Basil Eidenbenzin the role of Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross in the role of Lydia, Kristofer Hivju in the role of Nivellen, Mecia Simson in the role of Francesca e Kim Bodnia in the role of Vesemir.

Behind the car from Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) And Louise Hooper (Cheat).

THE WITCHER 2, GET TO KNOW THE NEW ENTRY BETTER

Cassie Clare

Cassie is an actress, singer, dancer and choreographer born in Hackney, East London.

His film career has spanned genres ranging from thriller to What Happened To Monday? (with Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe) to the musical (Mamma mia, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast), to get to action films and comedies such as Tremors: Shrieker Island, Bulletproof 2 and Death Race: Beyond Anarchy.

Adjoa Andoh (but for all the mother of the Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton)

Adjoa Andoh is best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s popular TV series Bridgerton, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the NAACP Image Awards. Adjoa is also a renowned stage actress and her Hollywood debut dates back to 2009, when she starred in Clint Eastwood’s Invictus.

Liz Carr

Liz is known for her role as forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery in Silent Witness (BBC One), as well as having starred in Devs (FX), The OA (Netflix) and Les Miserables (BBC One). He will be featured alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Infinite.

Graham McTavish

Graham McTavish is an actor, writer and producer. He most recently appeared in Lucifer and Colony and the Starz Outlander series. His film appearances include his role in The Finest Hours, opposite Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.

Kevin Doyle

Kevin is known to many for his role as Joseph Molesley in Downton Abbey, whose cast has received international critical acclaim. The hit series was recently adapted for the big screen and immediately became a box office hit. Kevin also played John Wadsworth in the British BAFTA-winning series Happy Valley and starred in the ITV miniseries Paranoid.

Simon Callow

Simon Callow is an actor, author and director.

Among the numerous films in which he appeared: Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, The Phantom of the Opera. He has also written biographies of Oscar Wilde, Charles Laughton, Charles Dickens, Orson Welles and Wagner, and three autobiographical books: Being An Actor, Love Is Where It Falls and My Life in Pieces.

Chris Fulton

Chris Fulton starred in Bridgerton (Netflix) as “Sir Phillip Crane” and will be featured in Extinction for Sky TV. He also appeared in David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King and in the comedy Our Ladies, directed by Michael Caton-Jones.

THE WITCHER 2, THE POSTER