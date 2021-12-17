The witcher 2, Yennefer and Ciri are back: who are Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan

T.adorn on Netflix from today with the second season, one of the most successful series, The Witcher 2: that is the fantasy drama full of pathos (also sex), spells, and heroic fights signed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

An epic – taken from the literary saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski and on the adaptation of the video game of the same name – which has among its many objectives also to show the diversity of society. Albeit in an imaginary universe.

The series is set in Continent, the inhospitable land of monsters and magical characters that is the backdrop to the exploits of the three protagonists: the witcher – a mutant with special powers who kills monsters for money – Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), la sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and della Princess of Cintra Cirilla, known as Ciri (Freya Allan).

Let’s do a review on Anya Chalotra And Freya Allan, two actresses exploded in the first season, gaining success and a lot of following.

Yennefer di Vengerberg and Ciri, two women in evolution

Yennefer And Ciri, respectively interpreted by the actresses Anya Chalotra and from Freya Allan are the great female protagonists of the fantasy saga The Witcher, worthy substitutes of their college seen it Game of thrones. During the first season they faced extraordinary challenges, but their evolution has only just begun.

Yennefer, after having been purchased by Tissaia de Vries, a sorceress member of the Chapter of Gift and Art and rector of the Aretuza school, she found her dimension and path in magic; ambitious, and angry, takes advantage of all its powerful skills to manipulate others. Cirilla, Ciri precisely, the princess of Cintra, after surviving the massacre of her village by Nilfgaard, chased by him he bravely faced dangerous adventures.

Two different fates but there constant for both of a fair amount of trauma. What will their fate be in season 2?

The Witcher 2, the plot

Convinced that Yennefer died in the epic battle of Colle Sodden, Geralt decide to lead Princess Cirilla to a safe place, in Kaer Morhen, in the fortress where he was trained and turned into a Witcher.

Meanwhile the war is on. Kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy in the Continent. The monster hunter mutant trains Ciri as a striga, to then entrust it to the sorceresses Triss (Anna Shaffer) e Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) who will teach her to control the enormous and mysterious power that is within her.

Anya Chalotra, the black swan of Vengerberg

As the powerful sorceress Yennefer Anya Chalotra convinced everyone. The girl first “beast” and then a beautiful young woman is played by the charming 25-year-old actress with very deep brown eyes (whom you may remember in the disturbing drama Agatha Christie – The Infernal Series).

Born to an English mother and an Indian father, she grew up in a small village in South Staffordshire with a brother and sister. He then attended the London Academy of music and dramatic art and the Guildhall School of music and drama.

A lot of apprenticeship, especially in the theater, driven by the love for acting (his faith) and an iron discipline on the stage that he considers a sacred place. The small screen debut takes place in 2018, in the series Wanderlust next to the actress Toni Collette. But 2019 is the turning point, with the role of Yennefer in The Witcher.

He revealed that you play his character has increased her self-esteem. In fact, he didn’t want stunts, even though on the set he confessed to having had some difficulties in controlling the horses. She is engaged, apparently to her English colleague Josh Dylan. His favorite actor is Eddie Redmayne and is passionate about Italian cuisine (how to blame her).

At the top of the top ten of 2020 emerging star of the Imdb site, Anya she is passionate about fitness and loves to sing. She is currently busy on the set of the series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Freya Allan, the Lioness of Cintra

The fantastic series helped launch the career of the blonde and determined one as well Freya Allan. Born in 2001, she was born in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England.

Before the big leap, and the international success, she had appeared in various short films and had had minor roles in several television series: in the first episode of War of the Worlds and ne The third day with Jude Law.

Graduated from the prestigious Headington School in Oxford, the famous girls’ school where she also studied Emma Watson, Freya then attended the Starcast Performing Arts School and finally enrolled in theUniversity of the Arts of Bournemouth. In the first place in her heart, An absolute passion for the profession of the actress.

Fame hasn’t gone to her head. Reserved and shy, even during interviews he prefers to talk only about the joys of work, and not about his private life. No official boyfriend on the horizon, and for now (hard to believe) she professes to be single. She recently appeared in the film Gunpowder Milkshake and was cast in the lead role in Baghead, horror movie directed by Alberto Corredor, alongside Ruby Barker, the strong-willed Marina Thomson of the costume series Bridgerton.

The actress also confessed that she wants to prove herself in other roles: “I love playing Ciri. It’s still exciting, there’s still so much to tell. But at the same time I would like to explore other worlds, be an actress, have other roles, I don’t want to be Ciri alone all my life ».

