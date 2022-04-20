Games The Witcher 3 already works very well on Xbox Series X. Is the next gen patch necessary?

CD Projekt Red poured a bucket of cold water on many gamers a few days ago, as it recently announced that it was indefinitely postponing the game’s next-gen patch, prompting a large number of complaints and criticism of the studio. However, thanks to a video analysis, The Witcher 3 already works very well on Xbox Series X, leaving the question whether a next-gen patch is really worth it. Through a video published on the VG Tech channel, the performance that the video game is currently having on Xbox Series X has been revealed, looking really spectacular. Of course the resolution and performance does not do it natively, since works with backwards compatibility with the Xbox One X version, but still, the result is amazing. The Witcher 3 already works very well on Xbox Series X This The Witcher 3 mod makes the game much more immersive As we can see in the video, the frame rate it achieves along with the resolution are quite high, providing a really satisfying gaming experience. Xbox Series X runs the Xbox One X version in performance mode via backwards compatibility, using a dynamic resolution of 3456X1944 at 60 fps stable at all times, looking like he really has the next-gen patch. Good news for all the players who were left wanting to enjoy the new version of The Witcher, which would perhaps add native 4K resolution and ray tracing. However, with the high resolution Xbox Series X version runs, coupled with the highly stable 60fps, they make the new generation patch something rather anecdotal.

