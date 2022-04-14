Games

The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X is delayed indefinitely

The Witcher 3one of the most successful games of the last decade and of the last generation of consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, was going to make the leap to the new generation sometime during the first half of 2022. However, now the players they will have to wait longer, as announced by the study.

CD Projekt Red, creators of the game, have announced that they have decided to directly entrust their studios with the development of this improved version of The Witcher 3. And that is so far the version. nextgen was out of Saber Interactive studios, which were founded in Russia. Therefore, some rumors mention the possibility that this change in plans is related to the invasion.ion of Ukraine by Russia.

And it is that CD Projekt Red has been one of the video game studios that have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even halting sales of its games in the country. Some companies and studios have even cortado ties with certain Russian video game studios. Nor is there official confirmation from CD Projekt that this is the reason that “they took the development of the version nextgen from The Witcher 3 home”, as announced on their social networks, but whatever the reason, the players will have to wait a little longer.

On the other hand, CD Projekt Red recently announced that they are already developing a new game in the series The Witcher, this time using the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, although we will have to wait even longer for that game.[[CD Projekt Red via Kotaku]

