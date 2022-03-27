The Witcher 4: CD Projekt Red shares the first details of the game | video games | PS5 | Xbox SeriesX | Consoles | SPORT-PLAY

The Polish company announced these days that they would soon begin to develop The Witcher 4, with the aim of creating a whole new saga of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia. On this occasion, they will work with the Unreal Engine graphics engine, but they will not have publication exclusivity with Epic Games.

“We are pleased to announce that the next installment in The Witcher video game series is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise.”, they detailed in the official statement.

No plot details have been shared; However, the first image of the saga already anticipates a possible protagonist. We refer to the Lynx School, which is consistent with the amulet found in the snow.

“Some mysteries shouldn’t be so mysterious. I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, in the shape of a lynx”, commented Robert Malinowski, in an interview with the media. Eurogamer.

Interestingly, this school of witches is not mentioned in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, so creative freedom is expected on the part of CD PRojekt Red for plot development.

