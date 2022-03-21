The Witcher 4 is already in development and will use Unreal Engine 5, what is known about the new CD Projekt RPG?

Unlike its previous projects, the new CD Projekt bets on the technology of Epic Games.

Before the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of 2020, the Polish studio of CD PRojekt RED already announced that they would work on a new The Witcher video game, and today these words gain a little more weight with the first brushstrokes of what will be the long-awaited The Witcher 4, or however this new action and adventure RPG set in the literary universe of Andrzej Sapkowski.

Those responsible for the IP have highlighted that this video game will mark the start of “a new saga” in The Witcher universe, leaving unknowns about the story or even the protagonists of the video game in the air. On the new technology, CD Projekt comments: “This is an exciting time for moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5starting a relationship with Epic Games for several years”.

This is an exciting time to move from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5CDPR“This agreement covers not only the license, but the technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as possible future versions of the Unreal Engine.” CD Projekt also emphasizes that they are “working closely” with the parents of Fortnite to adapt the technology to the field of open worlds. We are talking about an important change for the Polish studio, which since 2011 with the launch of The Witcher 2: Assassin’s of Kings had taken advantage of its own graphics technology.

“For CDPR it is vital to have a very clear technical direction from the early stages of development”, declares the studio’s technical manager, Pawel Zawodny, making it clear that this is a maximum cooperation agreement. “In the past, we’ve invested a lot of resources and energy into developing and adapting the REDengine with all the games that came before it,” he continues. “This cooperation is very exciting because it will raise development effectiveness while giving us access to new generation technologies“.

The head of Epic Games has also been delighted with this agreement. “Epic has designed UE 5 to enable teams to create dynamic open worlds with an unprecedented level of fidelity and scale,” explains Tim Sweeney. “We are deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with CD Projekt RED to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling and gameplay.” “This effort,” he concludes, “will benefit the developer community for years to come.”

The future of Cyberpunk 2077

Along with the statement announcing the development of the new The Witcher, CD Projekt has clarified that Cyberpunk 2077 expansions will continue to rely on REDengine technology. The announcement makes sense given that changing the entire technical part of a video game is not an easy change to carry out, but the most important thing about the announcement is that, despite some rumors that spoke of a cancellation of these additional contents, CD Projekt makes it clear that he is still working on them.

Unfortunately, yes, all the information related to the release date and the contents of these expansions remains up in the air. On the other hand… what about the next gen version of The Witcher 3? After its announcement, CD Projekt is currently silent regarding its jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

