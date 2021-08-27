News

The Witcher, how much does Henry Cavill earn for an episode of the Netflix series?

Have you ever wondered how much an actor earns for an episode of the show he stars in? In the case of Henry Cavill and The Witcher, we have an answer.

The Witcher, the series Netflix starring Henry Cavill, based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, is one of the hits of the streaming platform, and as such the budget available to make it must be quite high, especially now that we are in the second year of production. But how much will he earn its main actor?

A Variety report has revealed the salaries of the big names in TV for 2021, and you may not believe it, but as stellar as the salary of the interpreter of Superman and Geralt of Rivia may seem, his is actually one of the lowest. (it is placed in the medium-low range among those listed in the article).

In fact, Cavill earns $ 400,000 per episode, although we don’t know if the figure has changed since the first season.
This brings it just below Jude Law, who takes 425,000 for The Third Day, and just above Succession actors Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook (who receive $ 300,000 to $ 350,000 per episode). On the same level we find Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso, also with a pay of 400,000 per episode, and the actors of The Conners and Stranger Things (David Harbor and Wynona Ryder, for example, oscillate between 350,000 and 400,000 per episode).

For example, the earnings of the protagonists of And Just Like That …, the revival of Sex & The City, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are quite different, ranging from $ 650,000 to $ 750,000 per episode, Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown (650,000 per episode), Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us (600,000 per episode) but above all stars like Jeff Bridges (1 million dollars for The Old Man) and Chris Pratt (1.4 million dollars for The Terminal List ).

All in all, to be a hero on all screens, Cavill could charge a lot more, can’t you think?


