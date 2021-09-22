The witches, a horror film like a cartoon (to drive Walt Disney crazy) – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





WITCHES

Sky family at 9pm

with Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. USA production 2020. duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

THE PLOT. A black boy who lives with his grandmother after the death of his parents, one day runs into a witch on the street who almost eats him. He and his grandmother then go to live in a luxury hotel where the witches are not supposed to arrive because they are forbidden to eat rich white children. Instead they find a bunch of them there, headed by a beautiful (at least in appearance, Anne Hathaway) who soon catches sight of the chocolate-colored boy. But she clashes with the little boy’s grandmother, who has an old account to settle with her (since she turned her best friend into a hen).

WHY SEE IT. Because based on a splendid horror story by Roald Dahl it does not disappoint at all in the passage from book to film (after all, not even a version of 30 years ago with Anjelica Huston did not disappoint). Robert Zemeckis lives up to his fame as an image manipulator as well. “The witches” has the inventiveness and figurative prominence of a cartoon, Indeed it goes beyond the limits of the “cartoon” at the moment of the astonishing transformation of Anne Hathaway (from beautiful to monster, Walt Disney would go crazy).