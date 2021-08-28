The Witches of Eastwick: a remake of the film with Jack Nicholson in development

Warner Bros. would be willing to develop a remake film of The Witches of Eastwick, the cult of 1987 starring Jack Nicholson.

The Witches of Eastwick is a cult film from the late 1980s with a great cast that included Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer. Now, more than thirty years later, everything seems to be ready to make the remake.

According to some reports Ninja Thyberg (who previously worked on Pleasure) will write and direct the remake of The Witches of Eastwick. The new film should be more faithful to the novel from which the 1987 feature film was based. Recall, in fact, that the original work is by John Updike, and was published in 1984.

In 2008, the sequel novel entitled The Widows of Eastwick was released, and since then there has been frequent talk of a remake of the film. In 2009 ABC released an inspired miniseries titled Eastwick. At the center of the story are three women who live in this town called Eastwick, and who are actually three witches who will be captivated by the arrival of a fascinating man called Darryl Van Horne, who will upset the balance between women.

The producers of the new film will be Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher, who previously worked on the adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

