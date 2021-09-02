‘The Witches of Eastwick’ remake is in the works – Magazine

We live in an era of remake and sequel, so it’s no surprise to find that Warner Bros. is working on a makeover of the fantasy comedy ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987), the story of three women who discover they have extraordinary powers and the devil who courts them. The task of writing and directing the new version has been entrusted to Ninja Thyberg, who comes from the stars and stripes independent cinema circuit and who will now have to start thinking about who can replace the remarkable original cast, consisting of Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and Jack Nicholson. Not easy.

The Witches of Eastwick, the remake

Directed by George Miller and adapted from the novel of the same name written by John Updike, the film ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ tells the story of three friends who live in the sleepy town of Eastwick, in the state of Rhode Island. All three have lost their husbands, either because they are dead or because they have abandoned them, and they lead a monotonous life, which they do not despise but neither do they love madly. One evening, unaware of being witches, they fantasize together about the ideal man and the next day he arrives in town the mysterious, very rich and fascinating Daryl Van Horne, which seduces them and gives them thrills and enthusiasms that seemed to be dormant. This is the devil, who in exchange wants absolute fidelity: only the three women have other plans.

Released in cinemas in 1987, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ was positively reviewed by critics, met with great success with the public and over the years has become a reference point for those who love comedies with a touch of dark fantasy. Hence the interest of Warner Bros. in a remake. The choice to entrust it to the screenwriter and director Ninja Thyberg is an interesting move: Thyberg started making short films in 2010 and in 2021 he signed his first feature film, which is titled ‘Pleasure’ and tells the story of a 19-year-old who leaves her Swedish village to move to Los Angeles and become a porn star. The film is shooting in festivals all over the world, garnering acclaim and even some awards, for example at the Art Film Festival and at the Goteborg Film Festival. On paper, Ninja Thyberg has what it takes for a reinterpretation of the ‘Witches of Eastwick’ that is in step with contemporary sensibility.









