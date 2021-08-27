The Witches of Eastwick: the remake is coming

The Witches of Eastwick (The Witches of Eastwick) the famous 1987 film directed by George Miller, based on the novel of the same name by John Updike, will be re-released in a remake produced by Warner Bros, by Ninja Thyberg, best known for directing and co-writing Pleasure, the 2021 drama starring Sofia Kappel, Revika Anne Reustle, Evelyn Claire, Chris Cock, Dana DeArmond and Kendra Spade, who will direct and write the screenplay.

The Witches of Eastwick: the remake

A release date is not yet known. The remake of The Witches of Eastwick it will be shot in the United States, but it is currently unclear whether it will be based on the original George Miller’s film or the novel The Widows of Eastwick by John Updike.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

As for the production, the remake sees the producers of The Great Gatsby and the trilogy Divergent, Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher, while no details were revealed on the casting. We just have to wait for new information.

We remind you, however, that this is not the first re-adaptation of The Witches of Eastwick. An ABC television show titled Eastwick aired for a single season in 2009, while the 1992 and 2002 pilots were not taken for the series. The story was also adapted into a stage musical, and Updike released a sequel novel titled The Widows of Eastwick in 2008.

About the movie The Witches of Eastwick

The Witches of Eastwick by George Miller was released in 1987. The protagonists, the three witches, were played by Susan Sarandon, Cher and Michelle Pfeiffer while Jack Nicholson played the mysterious Daryl Van Horne.

As for the plot the film focuses on three women, each of whom is dissatisfied with their own life but unaware of being a witch. Horne’s arrival sets strange events in motion that lead women to discover their powers.

In Italy the film was broadcast for the first time on Rete 4 on a Thursday in March 1992, at 8.30 pm, while the Blue-Ray was released on October 19, 2010 and you can find it on Amazon!