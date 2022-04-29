‘The Witches of Mayfair’: New signings for the television adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel

The AMC chain will bring to the small screen the two most important sagas created by Anne Rice:which in turn share a literary universe.

From The Mayfair Witches we already knew that Alexandra Daddario will be responsible for starring in the series. Today it has also been confirmed that Annabeth Gish (“Midnight Mass”), Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs), Beth Grant (Rain Man), Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) and Jen Richards (Her Story) will be with her.

Daddario, whom we have recently seen in The White Lotus, will play Rowan Mayfair, a beautiful neurosurgeon aware of her special powers, finds a drowned man on the California coast and manages to bring him back to life. Both fall fiercely in love with her and form a passionate alliance to unravel the mystery of her past and master an evil gift that has been bestowed upon him after her accident.

Rowan, although she doesn’t know it yet, descends from a dynasty of witches that dates back to the 17th century and whose story began with a Scotswoman burned at the stake.

The series already has the green light for a first season of eight episodes and the intention that AMC has is to premiere it at the end of this year for the fall / winter season.









