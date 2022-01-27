The witches on Sky Family

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 27, 2022airs Witches on Sky Family in early evening at 21:00.

The witches, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

The Witches, the film directed by Robert Zemeckis, is set at the end of 1967 and is the story of a young man (Jahzir Bruno) who, after being orphaned, is forced to move to Demopolis, a country village in Alabama. Here lives his grandmother (Octavia Spencer), a sweet woman with whom the boy has an excellent relationship. One day the two meet a group of very sophisticated-looking women. Then they discover, thanks to some clues deciphered by their grandmother, that they are actually evil witches. To protect her grandson, the grandmother decides to move away from rural Demopolis and spend a few days by the sea in a nearby seaside resort. But they don’t know that the place is the same one chosen by the Supreme Witch (Anne Hathaway) to gather her colleagues from all over the world in a convention. The purpose of the witchcraft conference is to implement a diabolical plan, which the young orphan decides to boycott to try to save humanity.

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Codie-Lei Eastick

