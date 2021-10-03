The Witches, Robert Zemeckis’ film with Anne Hathaway arrives on Sky Cinema

The new film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s famous novel will premiere on Monday 17 May at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and streamed on NOW. And for the occasion, Sky Cinema Family offers a marathon of films inspired by the works of Roald Dahl

In fairy tales, witches always wear ridiculous black hats and black cloaks and fly astride brooms. But this is not a fairy tale: it is the real WITCHES that we will talk about “. Thus Roald Dahl began one of the best known and best loved children’s novels and WITCHES born from his pen arrive premiered on TV on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW on Monday 17 May at 9.15 pm in the film adaptation by Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”, “Forrest Gump”). The film – also available at 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Family – is portrayed by Oscar-winning actresses Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables”, “The Devil wears Prada”, “Ocean’s 8”) e Octavia Spencer (“The Help”, “The Shape of Water”), from the Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (the “Hunger Games” films, “Lovable Remnants”), starring Kristin Chenoweth (the TV series “Glee” and “BoJack Horseman”) and award-winning legendary comedian Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno also joins the cast. (“Atlanta” on TV), opposite Codie-Lei Eastick (“Holmes & Watson”).

The Plot of the film The Witches deepening The Witches, the trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ film with Anne Hathaway Revisiting for a modern audience the beloved story of Roald Dahl, published in Italy by Salani editore in the prestigious Gl’Istrici series, the innovative vision of “Witches” from Zemeckis, tells the moving and darkly humorous story of a young orphan (Bruno) who, at the end of 1967, goes to live with his beloved grandmother (Spencer) in Demopolis, a rural town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother come across some seemingly glamorous but completely devilish witches, so the grandmother wisely decides to take our young hero to a glitzy seaside resort. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Supreme Witch (Hathaway) has gathered his coven of sorcerers from around the world – under cover – to carry out his evil plans.

The Witches according to Robert Zemeckis deepening



Loading... Advertisements The best films of Robert Zemeckis With a book sold every 2.5 seconds for a total of over 300 million copies sold, translated into 41 different languages ​​around the world, Roald Dahl’s story remains one of the reference texts for children of all generations. The screenplay, based on the book by Roald Dahl, is by Robert Zemeckis and Kenya Barris (the “black-ish“,” Shaft “) and the Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water – The Shape of Water”). The film is produced by Zemeckis himself, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and Luke Kelly; while the executive production is by Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams. Zemeckis’ creative team that worked behind the scenes includes a roster of his frequent collaborators, including Oscar-nominated cinematographer Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”), production designer Gary Freeman, editors Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan, Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston (“Allied: A Hidden Shadow,” “Lincoln”) and Oscar-nominated composer Alan Silvestri (“Polar Express,” “Forrest Gump”).

Roald Dahl and cinema deepening



The best photos of Amme Hathaway For the occasion, Monday 17 May, Sky Cinema Family offers a marathon of films inspired by the works of Roald Dahl. It starts at 16.20 with the famous hymn to fantasy with Gene Wilder WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. At 6.05 pm the funny comedy with Danny DeVito arrives MATILDA 6 MYTHIC. At 7.45 pm it is the turn of the adaptation by Steven Spielberg de THE GGG – THE GREAT GENTILE GIANT with Mark Rylance. It closes at 23.35 with ROALD & BEATRIX – A MAGICAL MEETING, the exciting Sky Original film based on the true story of the meeting between the young Roald Dahl, just 6 years old, and his idol Beatrix Potter during the Christmas holidays. All films are available on demand on Sky and NOW. And thanks to extra, for Sky customers for more than 3 years and with Sky Cinema, WITCHES is available first of all on demand in the extra section.