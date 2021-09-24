The witches: ten curiosities about the 2020 film with Anne Hathaway

An Oscar-winning cast, directed by a visionary like Robert Zemeckis, the production of two excellent signatures and a precious starting material. These are the ingredients of Witches, the second adaptation of the novel by Roald Dahl, a 1983 book capable of selling 300 million copies and translated into 41 languages. Previewed in the Alice nella Città section of the Rome Film Festival, the film arrived directly on demand, skipping the theatrical release.

The witches: 10 curiosities about Robert Zemeckis’ film

The first five curiosities concern what happened well before the release of the film, during the pre-production and shooting phases.





Guillermo del Toro’s idea

The Mexican director is the screenwriter and producer (with Alfonso Cuarón) of the film. A great lover of Dahl’s works, Del Toro originally had a completely different project in mind: to transform the novel into a stop motion cartoon.

The alternatives to Anne Hathaway

The actress was not the first choice of producers. Before her, many actresses had been considered, from Uma Thurman and Jennifer Lopez to Natalie Dormer and Catherine Zeta-Jones, through Kate Winslet, Claire Foy, Charlize Theron, Rachel Weisz, Salma Hayek, Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman and Kate Beckinsale.

The locations

Roald Dahl’s novel is set in England, while Zemeckis’s film, despite being shot largely at the Leavesden Studios in London, moves the action to the United States, to 1960s Alabama.

The strange stabbing on set

During the filming of the film there was a rather unusual injury for a crew worker. The Daily Mail revealed that a man broke into the set and stabbed a technician in the neck. The reasons for the attack are unknown, but the victim, Johnny Walker, probably knew the attacker. Filming has been suspended, luckily Walker got away with it.

The cat of the Great Supreme Witch

Anjelica Huston’s Witch Feline in the first 1990 adaptation, Who is afraid of witches?, was called Liebchen, translatable from German as “sweetness”. Anne Hathaway’s is called Hades, or Hades, the Greek god of the dead.

The witches, Anne Hathaway finally among… women

The last five curiosities are above all glances and differences with the adaptation by Nicolas Roeg.

Witches … male

In Who is afraid of witches? the cast of witches (apart from Anjelica Huston) was all male. In this case, there is only one man among them: all the others are women.

The “unknown” protagonist

The mouse-child in the novel has no name. In continuity with the book, Zemeckis simply calls him “hero boy”. It is not the first time for the director: also the protagonist of Polar Express, played by Tom Hanks, is a man whose name is never revealed.

Chris Rock’s cameo

Have you noticed? The comedian, in addition to being the narrator of the adult child-mouse in the original version, appears at the beginning of the film: it is his father in the black and white photo that the boy has in his room.

Exchange of roles

The character of Mr. Jenkins is played by Charles Edwards, the British actor who in the television movie Holy Flying Circus, the biopic on the controversies that engulfed Brian of Nazareth when he came out in theaters, he wore the role of Michael Palin of Monty Python. In Who is afraid of witches?, one of the witches was played by Palin!

The controversy

The film angered the disabled community over the character of the Great Supreme Witch. Her “monstrous” description as suffering from ectrodactyly was found to be discriminatory and in bad taste. Warner Bros and Anne Hathaway apologized for the incident, particularly with children with limb disabilities.

Photo: Warner Bros.