The witches with Anne Hathaway on TV premiere tonight

A first viewing not to be missed tonight on TV. On Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15 pm and streaming on NOW there is Witches by Robert Zemeckis. Great director (the saga of Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, Cast Away). Great and very trendy protagonist.

Witches is the latest film released in theaters by Anne Hathaway. Presented (in attendance) at the Rome Film Festival, Witches was the cult movie of Halloween 2020.

Anne and that viral post. Indeed legendary

An Oscar (for Les Miserables) and a life as a new cine-fashion icon, Da Pretty Princess to Witches, passing through The devil wears Prada. Anne not hers for nothing Witches launched it on social media with the post below: not only viral, but legendary …

The witches: the second Anne Hathaway forbidden to minors

Beautiful and ironic. Guilt of that evil grin, to be the envy of IT… «It was enough to look at me…». With these words, the actress immediately won the title of Halloween Queen most loved by adults and children. And this even if in the US, the film was banned for children under 13 because of “the presence of scary images and moments. In addition to explicit linguistic and thematic elements “.

It hadn’t happened to Anne since Havoc: her first banned film, made to make you forget she was born a pretty Disney princess …



The witches: plot, Oscar-winning cast and curiosities

We are in 1967. A young orphan (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, newcomer) moves to the house of his grandmother, whom he adores (Octavia Spencer, Oscar winner for The Help). But a gang of witches also lives in Demopolis, in racist Alabama. And then the grandmother takes her grandson away to the sea. They do not know that there is the Supreme Witch (Anne Hathaway): the most glamorous and evil of all …

WATCH ANNE HATHAWAY’S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

The black humor of the great Roald Dahl

The film is the perfect example of the black humor of Roald Dahl, a record-breaking author for children (and not only). It’s his The Grinch, superclassic from which the cult film with Jim Carrey was based. But also The Chocolate Factory has its own copyright. And, in fact, Witches.

Loading... Advertisements

The book from which director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future, Forrest Gump) has drawn the film in the first tv tonight on Sky has been translated into 41 languages. Over 300 million copies have been sold: in practice, a copy every 2.5 seconds, in the world.

This or the original? Better Anne or Anjelica?

The film is the remake of Who is afraid of witches? 1990. At the time, the Supreme Witch was the evil and beautiful Anjelica Huston. She too was a mix of elegance and terror. Anne Hathaway said she was completely inspired by her.

Anne Hathaway: How nice to find Stanley Tucci

Anne Hathaway, in the interview for the film’s launch campaign, didn’t just say that she got scared looking at her witch’s grin. He also confessed to accepting the film to find Stanley Tucci. In practice, 14 years later, the couple of The devil wears Prada: Andy and Nigel are together again …

“In recent years everything has really changed in our lives. But he remained ironic, funny and sweet as he was then. On the set of The devil wears Prada it helped me a lot. In addition to making me laugh all the time. Now that, with my accent in Witches, I made him smile… well, I felt proud, ”said the actress.

On Sky, the Roald Dahl marathon

But Witches he is not alone … Sky has transformed this 17 May 2021 into a real Roald Dahl Day. On Sky Cinema Family a real marathon is scheduled from afternoon to evening.

With titles like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Matilda 6 mythical, The GGG: The great gentle giant by Steven Spielberg e Roald & Beatrix, a magical encounter.

The latter is curious, a TV film that tells the meeting between Roadl Dahl at the age of 6 and his idol Beatrix Potter. The most famous writer / illustrator of children’s fairy tales. Her declared teacher….

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION