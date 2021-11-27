the withdrawal arrives Without ATM. We explain how it works »ILMETEO.it

POSTE: the withdrawal arrives Without Bancomat. We explain how it works

Soon you will be able to withdraw from all ATMs of the Post Office without a card, just using a smartphoneHere comes the withdrawal without ATM for those subscribed to Post office: the important novelty arises to respond to customer needs increasingly digitized and for a greater demand for safety. Moreover, in a pandemic period, it is also useful in order to reduce the contact with the ATM keypad, so that it does not become probable vehicle of contagion.

Poste Italiane has launched a new cash withdrawal service from around 7,000 ATMs in our country, whose purpose is to withdraw banknotes simply by using it smartphone.

But how it works? The newspaper The newspaper, in his online edition, explained that, first of all, you need to access thePostepay APP and select the item “cardless withdrawal”; then you need to select the key 9 on the door keypad to see the QR Code on the screen.

Once this is done, all that remains is to choose the amount and confirm the operation by entering the personal code, also in mode fingerprint, or through Fingerprint.

When finished, the user can request the paper receipt

of the transaction.