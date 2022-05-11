The withdrawal of Rogério and Saucedo was announced

Less than 24 hours later, the first movements of the cats were made for what will be their next campaign.

The restructuring in Pumas is going seriously and quickly. Less than 24 hours after their participation in Clausura 2022 ended after falling in the playoff duel against Chivas, the cats announced their first movements. Looking ahead to what will be the next semester, two elements will no longer be part of the template, but these will not be the only movements that will be presented at the institution.

José Rogério and Sebastián Saucedo were announced as permanent casualties of the team. Through a statement, the club thanked them for their professionalism and wished them success in their future endeavours. However, the information did not stop there. They also added that they are all under strict analysis regarding their continuity.

“Club Universidad Nacional, AC, reports that today the employment relationship with the players Sebastián Saucedo and José Rogério de Oliveira was terminated. The Club recognizes the professionalism and dedication shown by both and wishes them success in their next projects. Likewise, it is reported that the Club’s sports area is carrying out an evaluation of the entire squad and is currently working on the formation of the team, for the next season,” the team reported in its community.

They will not be the only casualties

Dale Azul y Oro managed to find out that more departures from the team could be announced this Tuesday, but everything will depend on the decision made by the board with the coaching staff. They could even thank two players tomorrow in the same way they did with Saucedo and Rogérioalthough they also have the opportunity to remain in the team and demonstrate their value, in addition to responding to the confidence that being foreigners gives them.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!